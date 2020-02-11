BritBox to be free for all EE pay monthly customers soon

BritBox, the video streaming service from the BBC and ITV, will be available to all EE pay monthly mobile and tablet customers for an extended free trial period from 13 March.

All qualifying EE customers will be able to sign up for six months of BritBox at no extra cost, to stream on their phones, tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast or supported TVs and PCs.

It will also be data-free when watched on EE mobile devices - with streaming having no impact on data allowances.

After the six-month free subscription, customers who choose to continue with BritBox will be charged £5.99 per month, paid through their EE mobile bills.

"The UK is the birthplace of some of the most iconic TV shows in the world - from Top Gear to Downton Abbey. By partnering with BritBox, we’re giving our customers access to the best British dramas, comedies and films, so they can stream them wherever they are, at home or on the move," said BT consumer division boss Marc Allera.

BritBox is the BBC and ITV's answer to Netflix, offering 100s of box sets, classic series and movies gleaned from the past and present of British TV.

Every available episode of Doctor Who up and including the exploits of the eighth Doctor are included.

