How to watch all the 2020 Oscars-nominated movies

- Sit back and grab some popcorn!

Awards season is well underway, with the 92nd Academy Awards up next.

If you're like us, you want to watch the top contenders from the comfort of your couch. While not all the films are available for streaming, some of the heavy hitters, like Joker and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, are already online for your viewing pleasure. There's less than a month away until the ceremony kicks off, so now is the time sit back, grab some popcorn, and binge the nominees.

When are the 2020 Oscars?

The 2020 Oscars, also known as the 92nd Academy Awards, will be held on 9 February 2020 (Sunday). It'll be televised live worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In the US, it'll air through ABC. Here's when it starts:

  • 6:30pm ET
  • 3:30pm PT
  • 11:30pm UK time
UnsplashHow to watch all the 2020 Oscars-nominated movies image 1

Oscar nominations 2020: How to watch

Here are the top 2020 nominees and how to stream them online...

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Parasite

Pain and Glory

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Harriet

Bombshell

Judy

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Richard Jewell

Pain and Glory

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Rocketman

Frozen 2

Breakthrough

Harriet

Ad Astra

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Currently in cinemas. Not yet available for streaming or pre-order.

Avengers: Endgame

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Bombshell

Knives Out

Corpus Christi

Honeyland 

Les Miserables

  • Currently in cinemas. Not yet available for streaming or pre-order.
Oscar nominations 2020: List of nominees

Here are the top Oscars categories with this year's nominees...

Best Picture

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Best Director

  • Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
  • Sam Mendes - 1917
  • Todd Phillips - Joker
  • Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell
  • Rene Zellweger - Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Original Screenplay

  • 1917
  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

International Feature

  • Corpus Christi - Poland
  • Honeyland - North Macedonia
  • Les Miserables - France
  • Pain and Glory - Spain
  • Parasite - South Korea

Animated Feature

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Sound Editing

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Visual Effects

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Film Editing

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Original Score

  • 1917
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

  • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
  • I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
  • Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
  • I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough
  • Stand Up - Harriet

Production Design

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Cinematography

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Costume Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Makeup

  • 1917
  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Documentary Feature

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Sound Mixing

  • 1917
  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
