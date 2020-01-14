Awards season is well underway, with the 92nd Academy Awards up next.
If you're like us, you want to watch the top contenders from the comfort of your couch. While not all the films are available for streaming, some of the heavy hitters, like Joker and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, are already online for your viewing pleasure. There's less than a month away until the ceremony kicks off, so now is the time sit back, grab some popcorn, and binge the nominees.
When are the 2020 Oscars?
The 2020 Oscars, also known as the 92nd Academy Awards, will be held on 9 February 2020 (Sunday). It'll be televised live worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In the US, it'll air through ABC. Here's when it starts:
- 6:30pm ET
- 3:30pm PT
- 11:30pm UK time
Oscar nominations 2020: How to watch
Here are the top 2020 nominees and how to stream them online...
1917
- Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Ford v Ferrari
- Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
- Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Joker
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Little Women
- Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Parasite
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
Pain and Glory
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
The Two Popes
Harriet
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
Bombshell
- Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Judy
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Richard Jewell
- Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
American Factory
The Cave
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Rocketman
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Frozen 2
- Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Breakthrough
Ad Astra
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Currently in cinemas. Not yet available for streaming or pre-order.
Avengers: Endgame
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
- Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Knives Out
- Pre-order: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play
Corpus Christi
Les Miserables
- Currently in cinemas. Not yet available for streaming or pre-order.
Oscar nominations 2020: List of nominees
Here are the top Oscars categories with this year's nominees...
Best Picture
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Todd Phillips - Joker
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Rene Zellweger - Judy
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Original Screenplay
- 1917
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
International Feature
- Corpus Christi - Poland
- Honeyland - North Macedonia
- Les Miserables - France
- Pain and Glory - Spain
- Parasite - South Korea
Animated Feature
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Sound Editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Visual Effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Film Editing
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Original Score
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
- Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
- I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough
- Stand Up - Harriet
Production Design
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Cinematography
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Costume Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Makeup
- 1917
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Documentary Feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Sound Mixing
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood