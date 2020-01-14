Awards season is well underway, with the 92nd Academy Awards up next.
If you're like us, you want to watch the top contenders from the comfort of your couch. While not all the films are available for streaming, some of the heavy hitters, like Joker and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, are already online for your viewing pleasure. There's less than a month away until the ceremony kicks off, so now is the time sit back, grab some popcorn, and binge the nominees.
When are the 2020 Oscars?
The 2020 Oscars, also known as the 92nd Academy Awards, will be held on 9 February 2020 (Sunday). It'll be televised live worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In the US, it'll air through ABC. Here's when it starts:
- 6:30pm ET
- 3:30pm PT
- 11:30pm UK time
Oscar nominations 2020: How to watch
Here are the top 2020 nominees and how to stream them online...
1917
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Ford v Ferrari
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
The Irishman
Watch it now: Netflix
Jojo Rabbit
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Joker
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Little Women
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Marriage Story
Watch it now: Netflix
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Parasite
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
Pain and Glory
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
The Two Popes
Watch it now: Netflix
Harriet
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
Bombshell
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Judy
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Richard Jewell
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Watch it now: Hulu, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
I Lost My Body
Watch it now: Netflix
Klaus
Watch it now: Netflix
Missing Link
Watch it now: Hulu, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Toy Story 4
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
American Factory
Watch it now: Netflix
The Cave
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)
The Edge of Democracy
Watch it now: Netflix
For Sama
Watch it now: PBS
Honeyland
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Rocketman
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Frozen 2
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.
Breakthrough
Watch it now: HBO Now, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Ad Astra
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Not yet available for streaming or pre-order.
Avengers: Endgame
Watch it now: Disney+, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Knives Out
Watch it now: Pre-order: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play
Corpus Christi
Watch it now: Amazon
Les Miserables
Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Not yet available for streaming or pre-order.
Oscar nominations 2020: List of nominees
Here are the top Oscar categories with this year's nominees...
Best Picture
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Director
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Todd Phillips - Joker
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Rene Zellweger - Judy
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Original Screenplay
- 1917
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
International Feature
- Corpus Christi - Poland
- Honeyland - North Macedonia
- Les Miserables - France
- Pain and Glory - Spain
- Parasite - South Korea
Animated Feature
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Sound Editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Visual Effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Film Editing
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Original Score
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
- Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
- I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough
- Stand Up - Harriet
Production Design
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Cinematography
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Costume Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Makeup
- 1917
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Documentary Feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Sound Mixing
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
