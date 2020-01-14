Awards season is well underway, with the 92nd Academy Awards up next.

If you're like us, you want to watch the top contenders from the comfort of your couch. While not all the films are available for streaming, some of the heavy hitters, like Joker and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, are already online for your viewing pleasure. There's less than a month away until the ceremony kicks off, so now is the time sit back, grab some popcorn, and binge the nominees.

When are the 2020 Oscars?

The 2020 Oscars, also known as the 92nd Academy Awards, will be held on 9 February 2020 (Sunday). It'll be televised live worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In the US, it'll air through ABC. Here's when it starts:

6:30pm ET

3:30pm PT

11:30pm UK time

Oscar nominations 2020: How to watch

Here are the top 2020 nominees and how to stream them online...

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: Netflix

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: Netflix

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)

Watch it now: Netflix

Watch it now: Netflix

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)

Watch it now: Hulu, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Netflix

Watch it now: Netflix

Watch it now: Hulu, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Netflix

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play (available 14 January)

Watch it now: Netflix

Watch it now: PBS

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: HBO Now, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Pre-order on Amazon.

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Not yet available for streaming or pre-order.

Watch it now: Disney+, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Pre-order: Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play

Watch it now: Amazon

Watch it now: Hulu, Apple, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Watch it now: Currently in cinemas. Not yet available for streaming or pre-order.

Oscar nominations 2020: List of nominees

Here are the top Oscar categories with this year's nominees...

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Parasite

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Rene Zellweger - Judy

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

1917

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Parasite

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Corpus Christi - Poland

Honeyland - North Macedonia

Les Miserables - France

Pain and Glory - Spain

Parasite - South Korea

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

Into the Unknown - Frozen 2

I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough

Stand Up - Harriet

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Parasite

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Did you like this?

Check out some of our popular movie orders: