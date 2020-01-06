Vizio shows off new SmartCast TVs, voice remotes and SmartCast 4.0

Vizio has taken the opportunity at CES 2020 to show off a new range of SmartCast TVs for 2020, as well as detailing the new version of SmartCast, 4.0, and voice remotes that will speed up its streaming offering.

Much like Samsung, Vizio has made a big bet on quantum dot technology for its TVs, and the headliner from its new range is again a quantum display — the P-Series Quantum X. It boasts powerful brightness and colour, and comes in 65-inch, 75-inch and massive 85-inch versions. Needless to say, it boasts 4K HDR picture quality.

A less powerful, standard version of the Quantum is also going to be available, also with a 4K HDR display. Unlike Samsung, though, Vizio doesn't seem exclusively wedded to quantum displays. It's also announced its first ever 4K OLED TVs. These models will bring the deep blacks and viewing angles that make OLED so attractive and are also built to pair seamlessly with Vizio's new flagship soundbar, the Elevate.

Vizio also detailed both the M-Series of quantum TVs and the V-Series, representing the mid-range and lower-spec sides of the market respectively. Though the TVs in these ranges can't hold too much of a candle to top-spec displays, they still represent solid improvements on older models in terms of brightness, colour range and dimming zones.

Usefully, though, Vizio has announced that the whole line of UHD TVs will be compatible with all major HDR formats — Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and now HDR10+. They'll also all ship with the latest version of SmartCast, Vizio's content platform.

SmartCast 4.0 will apparently speed up the platform significantly, and bring support for a voice remote that will ship with the more premium TVs and be available as an accessory for the others. This will allow users to browse their content quickly through voice commands, much like many Amazon Fire TV streaming devices allow.

The software update will come to existing Vizio TVs throughout 2020, ensuring that its benefits aren't just for new customers. Pricing on the new TV models, and firm release date information, is yet to be confirmed.