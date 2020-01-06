Vizio's new Elevate soundbar can rotate its speakers for Dolby Atmos content

Vizio has used CES 2020 as the prompt to take the wraps off its latest lineup of soundbars. The options are headed up by the Elevate, a soundbar that Vizio is positioning at the luxury end of the market, at least on features.

The 5.1.4 bar has Dolby Atmos, as you'd hope, but with a bit of a twist — it also has the ability to rotate its upfiring front speakers when content requires it, to give a more three-dimensional soundscape.

Beyond these, the Elevate has two-way left, center and right front speakers, each with separate tweeters for more clarity, along with dual-midbass drivers and passive radiators to make sure that your bass and low-frequency sounds aren't left behind. That means you should get plenty of rumble for your buck, given there's also an 8-inch subwoofer at play.

To get that 3D sound in one package, you'll also get two satellite surround speakers to place in your living room, and four upfiring speakers in the bar itself. Those four will point forward, as standard, rotating when needed as mentioned above.

The Elevate is 48 inches long, making it quite a hefty bar, but is relatively sleek with a brushed metal finish. Vizio also confirmed that if you buy its just-announced OLED TV, the Elevate will dock straight onto it for a really sleek overall look.

Looking beyond the Elevate, Vizio also unveiled the new M-Series and V-Series. The M-Series 5.1 Sound Bar and 5.1.2 Sound Bar are both still very much premium speakers, both offering Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound. The difference between them comes down to two extra upfiring speakers in the 5.1.2 Sound Bar.

The M-Series All-in-One Sound Bar, meanwhile, is for those who have a little less space (think the Sonos Beam, for example), and simulates DTS:X content with integrated woofers — time will tell how effectively it manages this task.

Finally, the V-Series 2.1 Sound Bar brings stereo speakers and a subwoofer to the table, to represent the cheaper end of the market. The 5.1 version of the bar adds surround satellites and a centre channel to pick out dialogue more clearly.

All of those soundbars have similar design aesthetics, outside of the Elevate, placing the emphasis on subtlety and largely covered by fabric speaker grilles. Pricing for all the models is yet to be confirmed, as are exact release dates.