20 essential TV shows coming in 2020

As a decade of incredible TV shows comes to a close, it's time to move on from the likes of Game of Thrones, Mr. Robot, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad, and peek over the horizon at new tasty treats.

That's why we've hunted down 20 incredible new or returning series coming in 2020. Some will be available on streaming services in the US or UK, some on regular TV. All will be brilliant, we feel.

So, what are you waiting for? Check them out below and enjoy a TV-tastic 2020.

When: January 23, 2020

January 23, 2020 Where: CBS (US), Amazon Prime Video (UK)

One of the most eagerly anticipated shows of 2020, Star Trek: Picard finally brings Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) back to the small screen. He's a very different man these days, having retired from Starfleet long ago, but a new threat forces him back into the fold, and it's time to get the old gang back together.

When: February 7, 2020

February 7, 2020 Where: Netflix

Based on the superb comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, this Netflix adaptation will bring the Lovecraft-inspired horror tale to an all-new audience. It is full of invention and magical wonder, as the Locke family finds a series of keys hidden around their home, each boasting a mysterious power.

When: July 26, 2020

July 26, 2020 Where: Amazon Prime Video

If you thought The Boys' first season was shocking, you've not seen anything yet. Those who have read the popular comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will have an inkling of what's to come in season two - and it will be epic.

When: February 23, 2020

February 23, 2020 Where: AMC (US), Netflix (UK)

Season five of Better Call Saul starts to show how and why Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) turns from a criminal lawyer into the "criminal" lawyer eventually employed by Breaking Bad's Walter White/Heisenberg.

When: January 1, 2020

January 1, 2020 Where: BBC America (US), BBC One (UK)

Jodie Whittaker returns for her second series as the Doctor, in the 12th season since the show's reboot in 2005. Expect some classic enemies and several big-name guest stars to make an appearance.

When: TBC

TBC Where: HBO (US), Sky Atlantic (UK)

Although it could slip to early 2021, there are plenty of rumors that HBO's Game of Thrones' spin-off series will appear in late 2020 instead. It is set 300 years before the events in GoT and will consist of 10 episodes that tell the story of the House of Targaryen.

When: Late 2020

Late 2020 Where: FX

Brian K. Vaughn's comic book epic, Y: The Last Man, is being adapted for TV with Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) in the lead role as Yorick Brown - the last man left on an Earth run by women after a viral break-out has wiped out the rest of his gender.

When: February 9, 2020

February 9, 2020 Where: Showtime (US), Channel 4 (UK)

The eighth and final season starts in early 2020, and fans will get to see Carrie (Claire Danes) return to the Middle East as Saul (Mandy Patinkin) brings her to Afghanistan to help him negotiate with the Taliban. Expect a grand finale.

When: Spring 2020

Spring 2020 Where: AMC (US), Amazon Prime Video (UK)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the second major spin-off of the horror series, itself an adaptation of Robert Kirkman's award-winning comic books. It features an all-new cast and story, looking at how a younger generation who have grown up in the zombie apocalypse cope with the only world they've ever really known.

When: January 12, 2020

January 12, 2020 Where: HBO (US), Sky Atlantic (UK)

The first of two big Stephen King book adaptations coming in 2020, The Outsider miniseries screenplay has been written by the eminent Richard Price (The Wanderers, Clockers) and stars Jason Bateman as a man accused of child murder. But not all is as it seems.

When: 2020

2020 Where: HBO (US), Sky Atlantic (UK)

Season three of Westworld sees Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul join the cast as some of the action switches to neo-Los Angeles, with an eye-opening look at how robots are treated outside of the adult theme park itself.

When: Q2 2020

Q2 2020 Where: TNT (US), Netflix (UK)

Imagine if the last remnants of humanity were confined to a high-speed train rattling around a world since devastated by climate change. That was the concept behind the French novel Le Transperceneige, used as the source material for Bong Joon-Ho's 2013 similarly titled movie and now TV series starring Jennifer Connelly.

When: 2020

2020 Where: CBS (US), TBC (UK)

Another TV miniseries being adapted from a Stephen King novel, The Stand is actually a reboot of sorts - having also been made for TV in 1994. This one stars James Marsden and Amber Heard in the post-apocalyptic horror tale.

When: February 16, 2020

February 16, 2020 Where: Starz (US), Amazon Prime Video (UK)

Season five of Starz's huge time-traveling hit arrives in February. It picks up straight from the surprising conclusion of the last series - although we won't spoil anything for those still yet to catch-up.

When: Fall 2020

Fall 2020 Where: Disney+

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan take their big-screen superheroes to TV, as the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, respectively. Costumes have been refined since their Marvel movie outings, while the plot of the six-episode series picks up straight after Avengers: Endgame.

When: 2020

2020 Where: Netflix

This 3D animated series takes place after the events of the first Jurassic World movie and features a group of six teens who are forced to survive the dinosaur break-out while camping the other side of Isla Nubla.

When: 2020

2020 Where: Netflix

Ricky Gervais returns for a second series of his darkly comic and sometimes heartwarming tale of a man struggling to deal with grief. Also returning are cast members Roisin Conaty, Tom Basden, and Paul Kaye, while new guest stars from the world of British comedy will pop up from time to time.

When: February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020 Where: Hulu (US), TBC (UK)

Originally slated for Disney+, the latest adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel is now heading to Hulu. Starring Zoe Kravitz, it departs from the London-based book and subsequent big-screen version in both switching the focus onto a female perspective and shifting the setting to Brooklyn.

When: 2020

2020 Where: Amazon Prime Video

The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman also penned 144 episodes of coming-of-age superhero adventure, Invincible, which is being transformed into an animated series for Amazon. Considering the blood and gore than often permeated Ryan Ottley's art, this will undoubtedly be aimed at adults only, no matter how bright and colorful it may seem.

When: TBC

TBC Where: TBC

We're including the Judge Dredd TV series more out of hope than expectation - especially as show maker (and 2000ad comic book owner) Rebellion has yet even to announce a broadcast partner, let alone air date. However, we do know that a pilot script was approved, and things are moving quickly on it.