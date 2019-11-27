You're probably settling down for the evening to continue watching that show or movie - perhaps The Mandalorian - you started the other night on Disney+. Unfortunately, Disney makes it really difficult to pick up where you left off.

When Disney+ launched a few weeks ago, it had to remove some features in order to iron out some kinks. Now, one of those features has come back, and honestly, we couldn't be happier. Disney+ has re-added its Continue Watching feature, as spotted by both 9to5Google and CNET.

Continue Watching works across all platforms. So, if you pause The Mandalorian on your TV, you can access Disney+ on your laptop and pick up where you left off. In the Disney+ interface, Continue Watching appears as a new row underneath Originals. Previously, you'd have to dig through menus to find what you were watching, and you'd have to scrub forward to where you last remember.

To get Continue Watching, you don't have to re-download Disney+ on your device. It should be automatic, rolling out on the server-side. We can't wait, because as much as we love the streaming service, not being able to seamlessly jump back into a show like The Mandalorian was maddening.

We did it, nevertheless, because Baby Yoda is worth it.

