Sports fans rejoice! Premier Sports comes to netgem.tv

UK TV service netgem.tv has partnered with Premier Sports to offer an unbeatable TV package.

As well as netgem.tv's superb line up of Freeview digital channels, streaming services and industry leading recommendations, you can now get Premier Sports 1 HD, Premier Sports 2 HD and Freesports channels at no extra cost.

It usually costs £11.99 per month for such a selection of top sports action in high definition, but with netgem.tv you get it all as part of the best value TV offering in the country.

Premier Sports hosts an expanded line-up of live events, including matches from the La Liga, Serie A and Eredivisie from Spain, Italy and the Netherlands respectively.

You can watch the silky skills of Messi, Ronaldo's extraordinary free kicks and the rising stars of Dutch football throughout the football season.

In addition, the dedicated sports station presents coverage of the hard-hitting Guinness Pro14 Rugby Union league, NHL matches from the US and Canada, and thrill-a-minute NASCAR races.

These combined with netgem.tv's partnership with fibre optic broadband providers up and down the UK, means you can secure a superb, affordable bundle of internet, class-leading TV and streaming, plus one of the best sports services around, all for one low monthly price.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Premier Sports," said netgem.tv managing director, Sylvain Thevenot.

"By forging this relationship, we are offering consumers access to outstanding sports content from around the world, and existing and potential ISPs access to a premium content channel. Our aim as we move forward is to broker more of these deals to demonstrate our ambition of being a serious player in this sector."

Premier Sports is available on netgem.tv boxes and the netgem.tv mobile streaming service as part of Broadband & TV bundles available from internet service providers around the UK.

ISPs to offer netgem.tv as part of their all-in-one broadband and TV packages include Pure Broadband, Air Broadband and Pure Fibre.

More are planned in the future, so could also be available in your region.

"Premier Sports and FreeSports are delighted to be partnering with netgem.tv to widen our distribution of the Premier Sports brands through its partner ISP network," said the CEO of Premier Sports and Freesports, Richard Sweeney.

"We look forward to this being a long and successful relationship."

As will all sports fans looking for a great combination of superfast internet, live events, TV channels, on demand and catch-up TV.

If you can't get any of the currently supported internet service providers in your area, netgem.tv has a superb Black Friday deal on its NetBox HD set-top-box. It is currently available on Amazon for £39 instead of the usual price of £69.