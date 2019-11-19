If you love Star Trek: Discovery watch these shows next

You've binged out on two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and are now after a new sci-fi series to get your teeth into? Well, look no further.

Westworld

Available to buy now

Written by Jonathan Nolan (The Prestige, Interstellar), the Westworld reboot series is a complex tale of robots rising to rebel against human rule, having previously only existed as playthings in an "everything goes" theme park. It is clever, poignant and beautifully shot. A third series is on its way next year, so now's the perfect time to catch up with the two released so far.

The Expanse

Available now

Based on The Expanse novels by James S. A. Corey, this award-winning series was picked up by Amazon after being originally cancelled - a move that has proved a masterstroke by the streaming service and will result in a new fifth season. It is set one hundred years into the future, when mankind has colonised the Solar System and deals with potential hostilities between Earth and Mars.

The War of the Worlds

Available now

Another series to focus on hostilities between our planet and Mars is the BBC adaptation of H. G. Wells 1897 novel. We've seen a few small and big screen versions in the past, including the 2005 Steven Spielberg movie starring Tom Cruise, but this one remains more true to the source material. It is a three-part mini-series set in the Edwardian era and shows the chilling results of a Martian invasion.

Battlestar Galactica

Available to buy now

Possibly our favourite sci-fi reboot of all time, the 2000s Battlestar Galactica started with a mini-series and then stretched out into four additional seasons. We still love its realistic, militaristic take on space battles and the swap to more fatal form factors for the evil Cylons.

Doctor Who

Available now

The BBC has the entirety of post-relaunch Doctor Who available to watch for free, that's every episode of the 11 series released since 2005. Currently, Jodie Whittaker stars as the Thirteenth Doctor in the show that seemingly goes from strength to strength each year.

Star Trek: Picard

Available from 24 January

Not so much one to watch right now, but definitely something to put on your watch list, Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart return to the role he played for more than 170 TV episodes and several movies across the 90s and early 2000s. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated shows around and will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video outside of the US.

