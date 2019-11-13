The latest version of the netgem.tv SoundBox is now available and it can totally transform your TV and sound experience.

The SoundBox is a soundbar, TV box, streaming device, Bluetooth speaker and more. Just add your own TV screen and you have a complete home entertainment solution.

Here then is everything you need to know about the SoundBox and how to get it...

Like a netgem.tv box, the SoundBox can access the full netgem.tv experience, with 1080p visuals, recommended shows and films from the UK's digital TV channels, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV, YouTube, Premier Sports channels (worth £11.99 per month on their own) and over 20,000 hours of free on-demand across 15 catch-up services. But, as it is built into a sleek stereo soundbar, it can dramatically improve your flatscreen's audio output too.

It also comes with an excellent remote control, with a dedicated button to get you straight to Freeview Play. And, you can also set it to control your TV, so you can chuck away any other controller you have lying around.

The SoundBox has a large suite of audio formats that it is compatible with, including Dolby Digital+. It can not only boost your TV sound with excellent spatial awareness and clarity, it has 2.1 decoding abilities should you want to add an optional subwoofer too.

Audio connections include HDMI ARC and auxiliary inputs, while Bluetooth compatibility means you can stream audio wirelessly from an iPhone or Android device.

It also has a full range of video compatibility and offers premium picture performance. It is 1080p 50/60 compatible and can decode both H265 and HEVC video for up to 1080p60 content. There is also MPEG-4/H.264 decoding, as well as MPEG-2.

There is a HDMI 1.4 port with CEC for instant control over other AV equipment, and there is HDCP 1.4 compatibility for copy protection.

An aerial port can be found on the rear too, in order to receive the full digital TV channel line-up with Freeview Play. Alongside that its an Ethernet port for a wired internet connection. Alternatively, dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ac) is available too.

In short, this is a superbly specified device for a multimedia device with a relatively small, desirable footprint.

Indeed, at 450 x 65 x 130mm, it will look tidy and neat on a stand or sideboard in front of your TV.

netgem.tv offers its existing TV box as part of an amazing offer for Three UK customers.

Through the Three wuntu app for iOS or Android, users can get the full netgem.tv service for £14.99 per month with no contract. That includes all the free TV and catch-up services, inclusive premium content with five extra HD channels not on Freeview, access to Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Premier Sports channels (worth £11.99 per month) and other paid streaming platforms. You get the SoundBox included too.

As of the week commencing 25 November, the first 2,000 Three wuntu customers to sign up will get a free upgrade to the SoundBox worth an extra £200.

In addition, throughout December, netgem.tv is also offering free SoundBox upgrades for any sales through its distribution partners. This means that anyone taking broadband and netgem.tv from the likes of Purefibre or Air Broadband will get the ultimate sound and entertainment experience, just in time for Christmas.