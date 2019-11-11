If you love The Crown watch these shows next

Olivia Coleman has taken the throne in The Crown as it returns for a new season, but what should you watch when you've finished her glorious reign?

Like The Crown, Peaky Blinders is an epic, historical series based on true events. However, the drama about a Birmingham gang is heavily fictionalised too, which makes it compelling viewing. Cillian Murphy is superb as Thomas Shelby, head of the Peaky Blinders crime syndicate, while Helen McCrory as excels as Aunt Polly. However, for us it is Paul Anderson's portrayal of Arthur Shelby that steals the show.

With six series and a more recent film under its belt, Downton Abbey is more than a historical drama, it is now an institution in its own right. You can catch up with all the episodes and the topsy turvy lives of the Crawley family with an Amazon Prime Video account.

This 2018 movie explores the relationship of cousins Mary Stuart and Queen Elizabeth, and the plot by the Northern Earls to depose the latter to put the beloved Queen of Scots on the throne. The story is highlighted by excellent performances from Saoirse Ronan as Mary and Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie as Elizabeth I.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will soon return for a third season, so now's you chance to make sure you've caught up. Set in 1958, it follows upper middle-class go-getter Miriam "Midge" Maisel as she embarks on a stand-up career - but not to everyone's liking.

Starring Julia Brown, Yrsa Daley-Ward and Sean Bean, World on Fire is a gripping mini-series set during the start of World War II. It shows its impact on the ordinary lives of people across affected countries, including the UK, France and Poland.

The Tudors is one of the best, grittiest historical dramas to have been made in recent times. Lasting four seasons, every episode is available on Amazon Prime Video for you to binge your way through. A warning though, the action starring Jonathan Rhys Myers (as a young Henry VIII) and Henry Cavill gets a bit spicy at times.

