If you love Stranger Things watch these shows next

Stranger Things is undoubtedly one of the best horror/adventure series around but now that you've finished the latest run, what's next?

That's why Pocket-lint has joined forces with the netgem.tv team to bring you a curated list of recommended shows that we think all Stranger Things fans will love.

Where: Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV When: Available to buy now

One of the creepiest TV series around is still going, having almost finished its ninth season and you really must catch some of the previous years' box sets if you haven't managed to already. It also doesn't matter which you decide to jump on first, as each season is a self-contained mini-series, loosely based on terrifying true events and featuring an all-new cast each time. Previous stars have included Kathy Bates, James Cromwell, Jessica Lange and Lady Gaga.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

Unlike parent series The Walking Dead, Fear... doesn't use storylines first adopted by the Robert Kirkman comic books, so has plenty of surprises even if you've read them. There have been five seasons so far, with a sixth on the horizon so there's plenty of zombie horror fun to be catching up with.

Where: BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer When: Available now

Created by and starring two-thirds of the League of Gentlemen, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 is a darkly comic series with nods towards Hitchcock and Hammer House of Horror movies. Each episode is a self-contained story inside a different number 9, whether that be a door number, train carriage or something more sinister.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

Homicide detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) discovers that he is more than a police officer, he is also a Grimm - a guardian in the real world assigned to protect it against mythological monsters and dangerous creatures only thought to exist in fairytales. All six seasons are available to cram through as part of an Amazon Prime subscription.

Where: All 4

All 4 When: Available now

One of the funniest comedies of recent times and featuring Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade in early roles, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace is a spoof collection of spooky sci-fi shows, purportedly lost since the 1980s. "Horror writer" Marenghi (played by the superb Matthew Holness) presides over each episode to hilarious effect.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

The entirety of the Sleepy Hollow TV series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on the supernatural tale, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow", but unlike the Johnny Depp-starring movie of the same name, the action this time is set in the present day. Ichabod Crane (Tom Milson) wakes up in modern day America after 232 years to find out the horrific Horseman is back.

