Apple TV arrives on Sony TVs just in time for Apple TV+, more TVs to follow

Apple's TV app is already on some Samsung Smart TVs after Apple announced in March that it was planning to bring the app to other platforms and it looks like Sony Smart TVs are next - just in time for the launch of the Apple TV+ streaming service on 1 November.

The report from 9to5Mac claims that some Sony Smart TV users are seeing the app on their TV sets following a firmware update, though Sony hasn't revealed exactly which TVs are compatible.

It's likely the sets that already support Apple's AirPlay 2 technology will receive the Apple TV app too, though it is not currently clear if the support will extend further than those models.

The Sony TV 2019 models that have AirPlay 2 support are: Sony Z9G Series, Sony A9G Series, Sony X950G Series and the Sony X850G Series.

At the moment, there have been no dates mentioned for when LG Smart TVs and Vizio Smart TVs will see the Apple TV app on their screens, but we suspect it won't be too far off. Amazon Fire TV devices have support as of 24 October 2019 and it's also on Roku devices too.

The Apple TV app is where you'll find the Apple TV+ service when it arrives in a couple of days, offering a number of original shows including The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell. It also allows users to watch TV shows and films bought through iTunes and access the Apple TV Channels feature.