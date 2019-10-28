If you love The Umbrella Academy watch these shows next

So you've bnged your way through the superb The Umbrella Academy and wanting to find something else that's similar to jump into next? Well, look no further.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

Certainly not for kids (or adults with a sensitive disposition), The Boys is a twisted take on typical superhero themes. It is based on the superb comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, where the heroes actually turn out to be the villains of the piece.

Where: All 4

All 4 When: Available now

A disparate group of young adults find they are granted superpowers while undertaking community service during a storm. Best of all, the entire five excellent series, starring Joseph Gilgun (This is England, Brassic) and Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), are available to watch on Channel 4's All 4 service for free.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

Based on the comic book series also scribed by The Boys' Garth Ennis (and superbly drawn by the late Steve Dillon), this is a near-the-knuckle road adventure that follows the journey of spiritually superpowered preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), who goes on the hunt for God. Literally. He's backed up by girlfriend/assassin Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Irish vampire Cassidy (played by Joseph Gilgun again).

Where: Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV When: Available to buy now

The main show of the "Arrowverse", that also includes The Flash and Supergirl, stars Stephen Arnell as Green Arrow. The DC Comics adaptation has been critically revered by viewers and the media alike, not least by tackling adult themes head-on.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

With so many superhero shows being made these days, Heroes might have been forgotten by some. But the would be a crying shame as the four seasons that ended in 2010 represented some of the best event TV ever made. Now's your chance to catch up on the entire lot, with Amazon Prime having them all available at the touch of a button. You can also purchase the follow-up, Heroes: Reborn, too.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

Originally broadcast on the DC Universe service in the US, Swamp Thing is now available to UK viewers on Amazon Prime. It's an excellent adaptation of the horror comic series from DC, with a distinct nod to master writer Alan Moore's run on the books in the 80s.

