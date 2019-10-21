If you love Game of Thrones then watch these shows next

Binge watching is one of the greatest trends to have come with the advent of streaming services. But, once you've finished one great series, what should you queue up at next?

So, Pocket-lint has joined forces with the netgem.tv team to bring you a curated list of recommended shows that Games of Thrones fans should try next.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

Now five seasons in, Vikings is an epic historical tale based on the lives of several real-life norsemen and women, plus an English king or two. Like Game of Thrones, it is spattered with impressive, bloody battles, plus political power plays and family in-fighting. Its sixth and final season airs from December, so now is the ideal time to catch-up.

Where: BBC One (BBC iPlayer)

BBC One (BBC iPlayer) When: Starts on 3 November

Coming soon is the joint BBC/HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantasy book trilogy, which will star James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen as the lead character, Lyra. It starts a mighty adventure that takes part across the world, with the first season focusing on the events in the Northern Lights, the first book, which features mighty polar bears in battle armour.

Where: Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV When: Available to buy now

The two seasons of Rome are essential viewing for anyone who didn't manage to catch them first time around. They mainly focus on two fictional Roman soldiers, Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo, played by Kevin McKidd (Trainspotting) and Ray Stevenson (Punisher: War Zone) respectively, who see real-life historical events unfold in front of their eyes. Again, like Game of Thrones, the political infighting amongst the elite, including Julius Caesar, is fascinating.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

Based on the days of pirates, the four seasons of Black Sails collectively work as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island. It's all rather adult, however, so not that suitable as reference material for a child, for example. Still, it is superbly made, with excellent sea battles and acting from Toby Stephens (Captain Flint) and Luke Arnold (John Silver).

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available to buy now

Also set in the time of the Roman Empire, but based on British soil, the first season of Britannia was a huge hit for Sky and will soon be followed up by a second. You can buy the box set or all nine episodes individually to find out why.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

Another series based on a collection of novels, this time by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is slightly different to the others in this round-up as it features science fiction to go with its historical theme. That's because it stars Caitriona Balfe as a WWII nurse who accidentally travels back to the Scottish highlands in 1743.

