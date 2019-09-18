NBCUniversal is slowly revealing more details about its upcoming video streaming service: Peacock.

The company recently revealed the name, which is based on NBC’s colourful peacock logo, and said it'll offer cord-cutters a slate of original series from showrunners who have worked with NBCUniversal, as well as TV shows and movies from the Universal arm of NBCUniversal. It'll therefore effectively compete with CBS All Access, Showtime, HBO Now, and the new Disney+.

Here's everything we know so far about Peacock.

Peacock is an upcoming video streaming service that will draw on NBC Universal's properties, including news, sports, cable unscripted, and Spanish-language divisions, to offer subscribers a full catalogue of content. It's described as having dramas, comedies, unscripted series, movies, and kids' content, as well as "timely and timeless moments" like the Olympic games and the 2020 election.

NBCUniversal said the name Peacock is a "nod to NBC’s iconic logo and NBCUniversal’s rich legacy of creating beloved films, TV series, characters, and franchises that have been at the epicenter of pop culture and will continue to define the future of entertainment".

Peacock will offer original programming and plenty of hits from "the vaults of NBC", including The Office and Parks and Recreation. It will even "take center stage" somehow during the 2020 Summer Olympics. In total, at launch, Peacock will have over 15,000 hours of content.

Here are three "takeaways" NBCUniversal is really promoting:

Original dramas: Including Battlestar Galactica reboot from Sam Esmail; Dr. Death Starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, and Christian Slater; Brave New World featuring Demi Moore; Armas de Mujer from the team behind Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur

Including Battlestar Galactica reboot from Sam Esmail; Dr. Death Starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, and Christian Slater; Brave New World featuring Demi Moore; Armas de Mujer from the team behind Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur Classic comedies: Including Parks and Recreation and The Office, which will run exclusively on Peacock. Additionally, 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Saturday Night Live, Will and Grace, King Of Queens’ and Married With Children.

Including Parks and Recreation and The Office, which will run exclusively on Peacock. Additionally, 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Saturday Night Live, Will and Grace, King Of Queens’ and Married With Children. Original comedies from Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Mike Schur, Ed Helms, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rashida Jones, and Tracey Wigfield.

In terms of shows, you can expect NBC classics like: 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, KUWTK, King Of Queens, Married…With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, and Will and Grace.

Peacock will also feature blockbusters and acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood’s biggest studios. These movie titles will include: American Pie, Bridesmaids, Knocked Up, Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, A Beautiful Mind, Back to the Future, Brokeback Mountain, Casino, Dallas Buyers Club, Do the Right Thing, Erin Brockovich, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Field of Dreams, Jaws, Mamma Mia!, Shrek, The Breakfast Club, and franchises like Bourne, Despicable Me, and Fast and Furious.

Telemundo, a major Spanish-language network, will even be available on Peacock. You can expect 3,000 hours of Telemundo, including popular titles like 100 Dias Para Volver, Betty in NY, El Baron and Preso No. 1.

Drama

Peacock will offer original dramas, including:

Dr. Death, "based on the true-crime podcast starring Jamie Dornan, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alec Baldwin and Golden Globe winner Christian Slater".

A reboot of Battlestar Galactica, from Mr. Robot executive producer Sam Esmail

Brave New World, "based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley and starring Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Golden Globe Award nominee Demi Moore".

Angelyne, "a limited series from Golden Globe Award nominee Emmy Rossum".

One of Us Is Lying, "based on the New York Times best-selling young adult mystery-thriller".

Comedy

Peacock will offer original comedies, including:

Rutherford Falls, "co-created by Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Mike Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, and starring Ed Helms".

Straight Talk, "from Emmy Award nominee Rashida Jones and NAACP Image Award winner Jada Pinkett Smith".

A reboot of Saved By the Bell, "from Emmy Award winner Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock), featuring original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez".

Punky Brewster, "starring Soleil Moon Frye as a grown-up version of her former character".

A new season of A.P.Bio, "starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt"

A second movie spinoff from the long-running series Psych".

Unscripted

Peacock will feature unscripted programming, including:

Who Wrote That, a new Saturday Night Live docuseries "from creator Lorne Michaels, exploring the famous personalities in front of and behind the camera".

An original talk show series from Jimmy Fallon, "in collaboration with Matador Content and Universal Television Alternative Studio".

A weekly late-night show starring Amber Ruffin and executive produced by Seth Meyers

And a spinoff of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise.

Film

Universal Pictures is developing original films and animated series for Peacock. DreamWorks Animation will create original animated content for Peacock, too. Exact titles and loglines have yet to be revealed, however.

Spanish Language

Peacock will have original Spanish dramedies, including:

Armas de Mujer, a new series from the makers of La Reina del Sur

Presumably, you will be able to access Peacock on most streaming media players and smart TVs, though a supported device list is not yet known.

No. It won't require a cable subscription and will be available in both ad-supported and ad-free tiers.

Pricing will be announced closer to the release date.

Peacock is scheduled to launch in April 2020.

It'll come to the US for sure, while an international rollout hasn't been confirmed.