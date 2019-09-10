LG has announced that it's latest OLED TVs are going to support Nvidia G-Sync for a smoother gaming experience.

The company says this partnership with Nvidia should ensure "a smooth and immersive gaming experience without flickering, tearing or stuttering."

Nvidia revealed it was partnering with various companies to create Big Format Gaming Displays last year, but this is the first time an OLED TV has been released with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

This G-Sync tech ensures that the frame rates being put out by your gaming PC are matched by the display and syncronised for the best possible experience.

LG says this update is coming to its 55 to 77-inch 4K OLED models. Of course, it's not just G-Sync that gamers should get excited about with these TVs as they are also packed full of other tech to enhance your gaming sessions like HDR 10 support, Dolby Vision, up to 120Hz refresh rate as well as both Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD for an enhanced sound experience.

Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at Nvidia commented "We are excited to bring G-Sync Compatible support to LG’s 2019 OLED TVs and HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support to our GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs. Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals on these TVs when playing the latest PC games featuring real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce."

The best news is this compatibility is coming via a firmware update in the following weeks to LG's 2019 OLED TVs model 65/55E9 and model 77/65/55C9.