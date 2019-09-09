Your favourite TV shows and films could have been a whole different experience if these guys had been in charge of casting.

Have you ever watched a film or TV show and thought another actor might be suited to the lead role? Now, thanks to another brilliant contest at Design Crowd, you can let your imagination run wild thanks to the efforts of some brilliant Photoshoppers.

These artists were given the challenge of imagining they were in charge of recasting and posting the results.

We've collected some of our favourites for you to enjoy, but be sure to check out all the previous entries for some extra chortles.

The real Joker

John McConnell/Design Crowd

There was a lot of excitement when 2019's Joker film dropped. Joaquin Phoenix did an incredible job with the role, but seeing this Photoshopping, we'd love to see how Rowan Atkinson would play the character.

Sheldon Cooper the serial killer

HoboKing/Design Crowd

We loved Dexter, it was a cracking show.

Now, this Photoshopping has us imagining what it might be like if it was rebooted with Jim Parsons playing the serial killer.

Star Trek x Happy Days

Paulie Cashews

Imagine what the Star Trek universe might look like if the original cast had been made up of the Happy Days crew instead.

Exploring strange new worlds would certainly have been a lot quirkier.

Shrekinator

renatodornas/Design Crowd

Imagine a world where the loveable ogre Shrek was hiding a deadly secret. Under that green skin, he was packing a metal endoskeleton and the programming to kill John Connor.

Certainly an unexpected twist to the series.

Devil's Advocate with Jim Carey

Xeentje/Design Crowd

The Devil's Advocate was an iconic film and an utter classic. Pacino and Reeves made for an awesome pairing.

But what if Jim Carey had taken the lead instead? Things would have been very different.

Another Mask

vnmrde/Design Crowd

Casting Jim Carey as the Joker is actually a really great idea in our mind.

After all, he's already worn a mask and pulled off a fantastic character change when doing so. Some green hair and wild makeup and we have no doubt he'd channel his inner madman.

Bean Breaks Bad

lato930/Design Crowd

There's no denying that Rowan Atkinson is a masterful actor. He's much more than just slapstick and daft comedy.

We wonder how he would have handled the role of Walter White in Breaking Bad. It certainly would have been a very different series.

Jack Nicholson as The Imp

Paulie Cashews/Design Crowd

Although he might struggle to take on the role of a person of smaller stature, the incredible Jack Nicholson would have no doubt taken on Tyrion Lannister's character with gusto.

The Muppets get a Hangover

sittingduck/Design Crowd

A new Muppets film is in the works, only this time with an adult theme, some shenanigans and plenty of drinking.

We'd actually love to see this one if only to see Elmo off his face.

Zach Galifianakis as The Terminator

Buurman/Design Crowd

This one is not just hilarious, it's actually fairly clever too. After all, the Terminators were meant to be able to go undercover and strike when least expected.

Zach Galifianakis certainly doesn't look like a killing machine, but we bet he'd kill the role.

Breaking Bad Theory

AnneR/Design Crowd

What if the cast of Breaking Bad were replaced with that of Big Bang Theory?

We love the thought of Sheldon Cooper cooking meth. Certainly an interesting use of his massive brainpower.

Dad's of Anarchy

Msetz/Design Crowd

Giving up the meth game for a biker's life, Walter White could have been even more of a mean machine.

Leathers, road hog and a knife on his hip. He certainly looks the part.

American Dad

beoriginal/Design Crowd

It's not just standard TV shows and films that are getting the re-casting treatment. Cartoons too are getting a makeover.

We like the idea of multiple cartoon characters appearing in one show and replacing the current line-up. Fred Flinstone as Stan Smith would be especially hilarious.

Dangerous Friends

AlexanderCrafter/Design Crowd

What if 90s classic Friends wasn't a sitcom, but instead was a very different show about five pals and their serial killer buddy?

They've all got a secret to hide and some bodies to bury.

Olive Oyl

UNSUB1/Design Crowd

If Quentin Tarantino decided to break into the cartoon world, maybe this could have happened.

Popeye's girlfriend goes on a killing rampage armed with a yellow tracksuit and deadly katana. Interesting watching.

American History X with Niles Crane

nilvis/Design Crowd

Life after Fraiser was interesting for Niles Crane. Joined a white power gang, spent some time in prison and then tried to turn his life around.

That smile on his face hides a world of pain.

Smallville

menelmacar/Design Crowd

Ben Stiller might have been hilarious as Zoolander, but could he pull off a young Superman?

We're not so sure. But he certainly would have been an interesting casting in Smallville.

A bath with Kermit

EvanTH/Design Crowd

A classic scene from American Beauty is now made all the more awkward and weird with the addition of Kermit.

And, of course, the knowledge of the misdeeds of Mr Spacey.

Arnie's A-Team

dravreh/Design Crowd

We had a lot of love for George Peppard as Hannibal, but we do enjoy the idea of seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger playing Colonel John "Hannibal" Smith.

Though would it work to have two burly men in one show?

Scooby Doo and the gang

ufurgger

What if the cast of family guy included Scooby Doo and Ralo from "The Cleaveland Show" rather than Brian and Stewie?

Would it be an entirely different show with mystery-solving and endless ghosts or would Scooby Doo just be joining in with the shenanigans?

Ali G as Dexter?

DennisL

Sacha Baron Cohen is one amusing chap, his Ali G character is also hilarious.

It's hard to imagine how Dexter could be played by anyone other than Michael C. Hall but we'd certainly like to see what the comedian would do with it.

Dexter vs House

Pitinhas

We like where this edit is going. Imagine if Dexter was playing House. Not just Micheal C. Hall instead of Hugh Laurie but a serial killer with incredible intelligence.

The editor of this poster pitches it best:

"An unconventional and misanthropic medical genius and serial killer."

Wilfred and Jim Carey

Pitinhas

We miss Wilfred. What a great (daft) show that was.

Elijah Wood was fantastic in it but we'd also love to see what Jim Carey would have done with the role.

Brad Pitt as Jack Baur

dnunciate

We're seeing a lot more big-name stars in TV shows of late, so it's perfectly plausible that Brad Pitt might make an appearance in a show like 24 if it was on TV now.

We'd imagine there would be a far lot fewer "dammit Chloe" moments and much more cheek from Pitt as Jack Baur, but it would be hard to top Kiefer Sutherland's performance.

Bill Gates as the 40 Year Old Virgin

chrisoberg

We're not sure Bill Gates would be too happy with this Photoshopping that sees him as the 40 Year Old Virgin. That said, he is in his mid-60s now, so at least he'd be shaving some years off his life.

Charlie Brown in South Park

blueorb

Imagine if Charlie Brown replaced Kenny in South Park. And then kept getting killed over and over again. The horror!