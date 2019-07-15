Everyone wants a TV bargain for the summer of sport, movies and Stranger Things. And that's where Amazon Prime Day 2019 comes into play.

In addition to some other great bargains - there are TVs at 65-inches for under £800, or a 55-incher for £520 - it's this 50-inch Philips 4K Ultra-HD TV that stands out as the perfect balance of size, features and asking price.

It's asking price? The 50PUS7303 is just £445.

The PUS7303 has lots of interesting features, too, including a three-sided Ambilight system. This uses LEDs on the back of the TV to further illuminate the picture edges as colours onto the wall in real-time, giving this added sense of immersion. Or you can turn it on as a static light. Or switch it off entirely. The choice is yours - but it's something no other manufacturer offers.

The panel is Ultra-HD, of course, meaning the full-on 4K resolution to gawp at all that incredible amount of detail. Netflix and Amazon both stream in 4K resolution for a lot of their series now, to get the utmost quality beamed into your eyeballs.

Furthermore there's HDR too, which stands for High Dynamic Range, and allows the TV to show brighter whites and wider colours all at the same time on screen.

Sounds like a bargain to us. Check out the Philips 50-inch PUS7303 4K TV deal as part of Amazon's Prime Deal. There's also a 65-inch for £785; a 55-inch for £520; and a 43-inch for £395.