There is no shortage of streaming services available, and yet, Warner Media still wants to launch a new one some time next spring.

Warner Media recently unveiled HBO Max, an upcoming streaming service set to offer the entire HBO catalogue, plus original content and programming from Warner Media's other brands. HBO's existing streaming services, HBO Now and HBO Go, will, therefore, be slightly different from HBO Max; while they'll offer all of HBO, they won't have original content or Warner Media programming.

Also, HBO Max won't require a cable login like HBO Go, and it won't be as cheap as HBO Now. Here's what you need to know about it.

Introducing the next big thing: HBO Max, our upcoming streaming service featuring exclusive originals and the best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia portfolio. Learn more: https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz pic.twitter.com/N9jb9FifIW — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) July 9, 2019

HBO Max will reportedly cost $16 to $17 per month, according to The Wall Street Journal. For comparison, HBO Now (a streaming service that you can subscribe to without a cable package) costs $14.99 per month. As for HBO Go, prices vary, as it depends on your cable provider.

HBO Max is scheduled to fully launch in the US in spring 2020.

Anything you can watch on HBO, HBO Now, and HBO Go will be available on HBO Max. But, Hbo Max will also exclusively have new original content called Max Originals. You will even be able to access programming from Warner Media brands like Warner Bros, New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, and Cartoon Network.

It'll have HBO's entire existing catalogue, including Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies, and of course, anything new on the network. Here are a few upcoming projects headed to HBO (and therefore HBO Max) in 2020 and 2021:

Stephen King’s The Outsider: A dark mystery starring Ben Mendelsohn, produced and directed by Jason Bateman

A dark mystery starring Ben Mendelsohn, produced and directed by Jason Bateman Lovecraft Country: A unique horror series based on a novel by Matt Ruff, written and executive produced by Misha Green, and executive produced by Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams

A unique horror series based on a novel by Matt Ruff, written and executive produced by Misha Green, and executive produced by Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams The Nevers: Joss Whedon’s new science fiction series starring Laura Donnelly

Joss Whedon’s new science fiction series starring Laura Donnelly The Gilded Age: The opulent world of 1885 New York from Downton Abbey’s' Julian Fellowes

The opulent world of 1885 New York from Downton Abbey’s' Julian Fellowes Avenue 5: High satire aboard a space-bound cruise ship from Armando Iannucci (Veep), starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad

High satire aboard a space-bound cruise ship from Armando Iannucci (Veep), starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad The Undoing: A psychological thriller from David E. Kelley, directed by Susanne Bier starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

A psychological thriller from David E. Kelley, directed by Susanne Bier starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant The Plot Against America: A reimagined history based on Phillip Roth’s novel written and executive produced by David Simon and Ed Burns, starring Winona Ryder and John Turturro

A reimagined history based on Phillip Roth’s novel written and executive produced by David Simon and Ed Burns, starring Winona Ryder and John Turturro Perry Mason: The classic legal drama for a new generation, executive produced by Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey, with Matthew Rhys in the title role

The classic legal drama for a new generation, executive produced by Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey, with Matthew Rhys in the title role I Know This Much Is True: A complex family drama starring Mark Ruffalo playing twin brothers, one of whom has schizophrenia, based on the best-selling novel by Wally Lamb, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance.

HBO will have new original content dubbed Max Originals. As part of this effort, it has an exclusive movie deal with Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine. Here are the Max Originals that have been announced:

Dune: The Sisterhood: An adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson’s book based in the world created by Frank Herbert’s book Dune, from director Denis Villeneuve

The Sisterhood: An adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson’s book based in the world created by Frank Herbert’s book Dune, from director Denis Villeneuve Tokyo Vice: Based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat starring Ansel Elgort

Based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat starring Ansel Elgort The Flight Attendant: A one-hour thriller series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, which will star Kaley Cuoco, who is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti

A one-hour thriller series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, which will star Kaley Cuoco, who is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti Love Life: A 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series starring “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick, who will also executive produce alongside Paul Feig

A 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series starring “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick, who will also executive produce alongside Paul Feig Station Eleven: A postapocalyptic limited series based on Emily St John Mandel’s international bestseller, adapted by Patrick Somerville and directed by Hiro Murai.

A postapocalyptic limited series based on Emily St John Mandel’s international bestseller, adapted by Patrick Somerville and directed by Hiro Murai. Made for Love: A 10-episode, half-hour, straight-to-series adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, also from Somerville and directed by SJ Clarkson

A 10-episode, half-hour, straight-to-series adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, also from Somerville and directed by SJ Clarkson Gremlins: An animated series from Warner Bros Animation and Amblin Entertainment based on the original movie

There will be shows and movies from the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Warner Bros, New Line Cinema, TNT, TBS, and more. All 236 episodes of Friends will even be available on HBO Max, as will hit series like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene. In fact, HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for The CW starting in autumn 2019.

Perhaps most interestingly, because HBO Max will offer a selection of DC Universe content, you'll get access to a new DC Entertainment series, called Batwoman, and more. Even Adult Swim and Looney Tunes will be available.

Little else is known at this point, but it's assumed HBO Max will be available across a range of devices and platforms. It will require a monthly subscription fee and no cable login. We don't expect live TV to be available and thus cloud storage either. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.