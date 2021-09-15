With the final Daniel Craig movie released, and Amazon offering full access to James Bond on Prime Video, here's the best order for watching the movies.

James Bond is one of the longest-running franchises, telling the stories of British agent James Bond. The latest release, No Time To Die, was pushed back several times, but Daniel Craig's last movie is now available, bringing to a close another chapter in Bond history. With Prime Video offering access to the entire Bond Collection, it's a great time to watch these movies again.

If you want to re-watch the entire franchise to celebrate Bond or simply to prepare yourself for the next Bond film, we've compiled this handy guide of all the movies to date - even the ones not part of the official Eon/MGM canon. It's in order of theatrical release, starting with the Connery era, right up to Craig. (Don't worry: We've appended a spoiler-free version of our guide at the bottom.

Those of you who want to mix things up a bit more can check out our alternative viewing orders, at the bottom. For instance, we made a list based on the order of Ian Flemings' novels (he created the character). There are also speed-run viewing orders with distinct narrative tie-ins. All these lists at the bottom of our guide are free of spoilers. So, peruse them, and figure out which one sounds best.

Either way, you'll be good to go for Bond 25. We've also got a feature on the best James Bond gadgets of all time if you fancy yourself a super fan.

James Bond movies in order of release

NOTE: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

Eon/MGM studios

Dr. No (1962)

Starring: Sean Connery

The very first James Bond film sees Scottish actor Sean Connery bring the British character to life on the big screen. Agent 007 goes to Jamaica to investigate the death of a British intelligence chief. There, he meets Honey Ryder, the first Bond girl, played by Ursula Andress. Bond also discovers the existence of an evil organisation known as Spectre (or Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge, and Extortion).

SQUIRREL_148805

Eon/MGM studios

From Russia with Love (1963)

Starring: Sean Connery

The second Bond film fleshes out the Spectre organisation, by showing its numerical hierarchy. Number 5 in Spectre, a chess grandmaster named Kronsteen, devises a plan to obtain a Lektor cryptographic device from the Soviets while also planning revenge on Bond for killing Spectre operative Dr. No. The leader of the organisation, the unseen Number 1, dispatches Rosa Klebb, aka Number 3, to make Kronsteen’s plan a reality.

Eon/MGM studios

Goldfinger (1964)

Starring: Sean Connery

James Bond is up against one of the greatest villains of all time, the gold-obsessed Auric Goldfinger. Goldfinger hatches a plan to steal all the gold from Fort Knox in the US - and only 007 can stop him, of course. The film also has two of the more famous characters in the franchise: Oddjob, Goldfinger’s Korean manservant; and Pussy Galore (giggles), a Bond girl played by Honor Blackman.

Eon/MGM studios

Thunderball (1965)

Starring: Sean Connery

Spectre has hijacked a plane loaded with two atomic bombs and is demanding a ransom of £100 million in diamonds. Bond is on the case to find the two bombs, and he tracks a lead to the Bahamas. There, he meets CIA agent Felix Leiter and discovers the identity of Spectre’s Number 2.

Eon/MGM studios

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Starring: Sean Connery

A spacecraft is stolen and lands in the Sea of Japan, and James Bond heads there to investigate. Once he arrives, he discovers the identity of Number 1, the leader of Spectre: Ernst Stavro Blofeld. He also uncovers Blofeld's plan to deceive the nations of the world into starting WWIII.

Eon/MGM studios

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Starring: George Lazenby

Sean Connery retires from the franchise at this point. So, an Australian actor, George Lazenby, steps in to take over the role for a single film. We see him hunt for Blofeld. He also falls in love with and - for the first (and only time) - marries a Bond girl, Contessa Tracy di Vicenzo. This movie is thought to follow Ian Fleming's novel plot the most, and it's also more of an drama than any of the other films in the franchise.

Eon/MGM studios

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Starring: Sean Connery

Sean Connery briefly returns to foil a diamond-smuggling ring. He travels all over the world, before making it to the Whyte House casino in Las Vegas, where he learns Blofeld is behind the diamond-smuggling operation. Blofled wants to use a laser-armed satellite to destroy all the nuclear weapons in the US, Soviet Union, and China, and thus force the countries into a bidding war. We also meet Bond girl Plenty O'Toole, perhaps the silliest name in the franchise after Pussy Galore.

Eon/MGM studios

Live and Let Die (1973)

Starring: Roger Moore

This is British actor Roger Moore's first film as Bond. We see him try to stop Mr. Big, a drug lord who has a plan to monopolise heroin by giving away two tons of it for free, all in an effort to push other dealers out of business. In this film, Bond goes from Harlem to New Orleans, and finally, to the fictional island of San Monique. This is also the first film to feature a black woman as a Bond girl, with Rosie Carver played by Gloria Hendry.

Eon/MGM studios

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Starring: Roger Moore

Bond is relieved from duty after a golden bullet with "007" etched on it is received by MI6. The bullet is believed to be from the famed assassin Francisco Scaramanga, who uses a golden gun to kill his targets. Bond sets off to find Scaramanga and tracks down the location of a small device, called the Solex Agitator, which can harness the power of the Sun.

Eon/MGM studios

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Starring: Roger Moore

After British and Soviet Union submarines are captured, Bond joins forces with KGB agent Major Anya Amasova. The two of them work together to identify the person behind the thefts: Karl Stromberg, a shipping tycoon and scientist, who has a plan to destroy both New York and Moscow in order to trigger a nuclear war that will allow him to create his own civilization.

Eon/MGM studios

Moonraker (1979)

Starring: Roger Moore

Following the hijacking of the Moonraker space shuttle, Bond must find the location of the stolen ship. He learns that Hugo Drax, the owner of the company producing the space shuttles, is behind it all, and Drax is working on a plan to wipe out a large portion of the human race with a deadly nerve gas. Eventually, Bond must venture to space to defeat Drax on his space station.

SQUIRREL_148808

Eon/MGM studios

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Starring: Roger Moore

After a spy boat carrying a device that’s capable of ordering the launch of ballistic missiles is sunk, Bond is ordered to help a marine archaeologist, named Timothy Havelock, recover the device. When the archaeologist is murdered, Bond not only has to find the launch device, but also figure out who killed Havelock and why. Dun, dun, dun, duuuun...

Eon/MGM studios

Octopussy (1983)

Starring: Roger Moore

Bond investigates the murder of Agent 009, who was killed in East Berlin while carrying a fake Faberge egg. This leads to 007 uncovering a nuclear weapon plot in West Germany. Octopussy has an ensemble of memorable villains, including knife-throwing identical twins. Meanwhile, the title Octopussy comes from the film's main antagonist and Bond girl - an international jewel-smuggler residing on an island populated by women.

Eon/MGM studios

A View To A Kill (1985)

Starring: Roger Moore

The seventh and final film to star Roger Moore sees James Bond pitted against Christopher Walken’s Max Zorin, an industrialist who’s attempting to corner the market in microchips by destroying Silicon Valley. His plan revolves around bombs underneath lakes and fault lines that will trigger the whole of San Francisco Bay Area to be destroyed by floods.

Eon/MGM studios

The Living Daylights (1987)

Starring: Timothy Dalton

In his first film as the MI6 agent, British actor Timothy Dalton helps KGB Officer General Georgi Koskov defect from the Soviet Union. Once he’s in allied hands, he tells them General Leonid Pushkin reinstated the policy of smiert spionam ("death to spies"). Bond is ordered to get Pushkin before he can kill more agents and harm relations between the Soviet Union and the West.

Eon/MGM studios

License to Kill (1989)

Starring: Timothy Dalton

After Bond helps his old friend Felix Leiter in capturing a drug lord, named Franz Sanchez, the criminal ends up escaping and grievously injuring Leiter and killing his wife. When M, the head of the MI6, orders Bond to return to regular duty, he refuses, causing M to revoke his license to kill. That means Bond must embark on his mission of vengeance as a rogue agent.

Eon/MGM studios

GoldenEye (1995)

Starring: Pierce Brosnan

This is Irish-American actor Pierce Brosnan's debut film as Bond. His fellow MI6 agent, Alec Trevelyan, is murdered. But, 10 years later, following an attack on a bunker in Siberia and the theft of the control disk for a satellite weapon known as Goldeneye, Bond learns he's actually alive.

Eon/MGM studios

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Starring: Pierce Brosnan

Bond finds himself investigating the sinking of a British warship in Chinese waters and discovers a connection to media mogul Elliot Carver. With the help of a Chinese special agent, Bond uncovers Carver’s plan to start a conflict between the British and Chinese, with the promise from a rogue Chinese general that Carver will receive exclusive broadcasting rights in China.

Eon/MGM studios

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Starring: Pierce Brosnan

Bond is sent to retrieve money for Sir Robert King, a friend of M, the head of MI6, only to have the money turn out to include a hidden bomb that kills King. Agent 007 soon realises a former KGB agent-turned-terrorist named Renard set the trap. M dispatches Bond to stop Renard and protect King’s daughter.

Eon/MGM studios

Die Another Day (2002)

Starring: Pierce Brosnan

Bond’s mission is to investigate a North Korean general involved in trading African conflict diamonds, but 007 is captured and subjected to torture for 14 months before he is released. He is suspended upon his return, but continues on his mission, and uncovers a plot to use a mirror satellite that harnesses solar energy to cut through the militarized border between North and South Korea, allowing the North Koreans to invade.

Eon/MGM studios

Casino Royale (2006)

Starring: Daniel Craig

Casino Royale is technically a remake of an unofficial Bond film, and it reboots the entire franchise, with British actor Daniel Craig. It shows him earning his 00 status by disrupting terrorist money manager Le Chiffre. After Bond foils his plan to blow up a plane, Le Chiffre sets up a high-stakes poker game, with the hopes of recouping his lost money. Bond is sent to defeat Le Chiffre and bankrupt any organization who trusted him.

Eon/MGM studios

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Starring: Daniel Craig

Bond learns exiled Bolivian General Medrano is working with Dominic Greene, who's part of an organization known as Quantum, so that he can be installed as president of the country - all in exchange for a small patch of desert. What seems like a great deal for Medrano turns south, as it’s revealed Quantum will control the entire water supply of Bolivia. But Bond does all he can to stop him.

Eon/MGM studios

Skyfall (2012)

Starring: Daniel Craig

After a botched mission, Bond is presumed dead, and M is put under review amid questions about her leadership of MI6. When the intelligence agency’s headquarters in London are attacked, Bond comes out of hiding to uncover the people behind the attack, which leads him to Raoul Silva, a former MI6 agent, who was captured and brutally tortured by the Chinese government. Silva blames M and is trying to kill her and her reputation.

Eon/MGM studios

Spectre (2015)

Starring: Daniel Craig

Bond receives a message from M, the head of MI6, following her death, which leads to him stopping a terrorist attack. For taking part in an unauthorized mission, Bond is suspended by the new M. He continues on, of course, and ends up uncovering the evil organization known as Spectre as well as its leader Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who is now played by German-Austrian actor Christoph Waltz.

Eon/MGM Studios

No Time to Die (2021)

Starring: Daniel Craig

The latest Bond entry sees a retired 007 forced back into action - to stop a plot from a villain, known as Safin, who has been threatening millions of lives. Bond is again played by Daniel Craig, but he will have help this time from a female agent, named Nomi, as well as his old friends Miss Moneypenny, Q, and M. No Time to Die really wraps up the story arc of all the Danial Craig movies.

Bonus: 'Unofficial' James Bond movies

Famous Artists/Columbia

Casino Royale (non canon-1967)

Starring: David Nivens

This is a so-called "unofficial" Bond film, because it wasn't produced by Eon and distributed by MGM, but rather Famous Artists and Columbia. It stars British actor David Nivens coming out of retirement to deal with the evil organization SMIRSH. It also has Orson Welles as the main antagonist, Le Chiffre. While still being a spy film, it’s far more of a satirical comedy, which makes it slightly different from the official Bond films.

Taliafilm/Warner Bros.

Never Say Never Again (non canon-1983)

Starring: Sean Connery

Sean Connery returns as James Bond - 12 years after he last played the role. Again, this isn't an official Eon/MGM film. Instead, it was made by Taliafilm and distributed by Warner Bros. The film’s title is a reference to Connery, who once said he would never play James Bond again. And it's actually a remake of Thunderball. (One of Ian Flemings’ writing partners won the film rights to the novel, so that's where this version comes from.)

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

James Bond movie order at a glance (spoiler free)

This is the same list as above, only spoiler-free and much quicker to read:

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View to A Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

License to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

Unofficial Bond films:

Casino Royale (1967)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

SQUIRREL_148808

The novel order

James Bond, the character, was created by author Ian Fleming. The entire Jame Bond franchise is based on his 14 novels, although the movies were made in a different order. If you'd like to watch the films directly inspired by the novels, in the order that Fleming wrote them, here you go:

Casino Royale (2006)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Dr. No (1962)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Spectre storyline order

Six of the first Bond films feature 007 squaring off against foes from the evil organization Spectre, and they all build toward the big reveal that Blofeld is its leader. So, here is an order that follows the early days of Spectre:

Dr.No (1962)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Optional: Add Spectre (2015) to this order. You could also follow the Spectre storyline list with the reboot order, which has many Spectre ties.

Cold War and Post Cold War era order

Beginning with The Spy Who Loved Me, Bond is forced to play a key factor in diffusing confrontations throughout the Cold War and during the fall of the Soviet Union. While these films aren’t as neat of a storyline as the Spectre series or the reboot series, it does have overarching themes and introduces some recurring characters. Here's an order featuring Cold War-era storylines:

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View To A Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The reboot order

In 2006, the character of James Bond was rebooted, with Daniel Craig’s debut as 007. The five films that star Craig are all part of an interconnected narrative that becomes clear as the films move forward. They also serve as an origin story for Spectre. Here's the reboot order:

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

SQUIRREL_148805

Did you like this?

Then maybe you'll like our other movie order viewing guides:

We also have these rumour round-ups on upcoming movies: