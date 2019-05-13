Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 now available on Samsung TVs

Apple has launched its newly redesigned Apple TV app for Samsung TVs. All 2019 Samsung sets, plus select models from 2018 can now access Apple TV channels and movies purchased or rented through iTunes.

Existing, compatible models will need a firmware update first, which rolled out from today, 13 May. Once complete, the Apple TV app should be available as part of the Samsung Smart TV platform.

Viewers' iTunes content can be played on the supported TVs across more than 100 countries in up to 4K HDR, while the on demand programming available through Apple TV channels will vary by region.

For example, Samsung TV owners in the UK will find a limited selection of available channels in comparison to those in the States. More content will arrive in time, however, when new channels are added.

Apple's streaming subscription service, Apple TV+, will be added to the new app in "the fall".

As well as Apple TV, Samsung TVs in 176 countries get AirPlay 2 compatibility, so iOS device owners can stream and mirror video and audio content from their iPhones and iPads straight to their sets without the need for a separate box. AirPlay 2 also works with content streamed from a Mac.

Other TV manufacturers, including LG, Vizio and Sony, will add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to their sets "later this year".