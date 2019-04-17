  1. Home
Best Game of Thrones season 8 memes: Creepy Bran, Sam's bad day, and more

|
- Winter is finally here!

After nearly two years of waiting, season eight of HBO's Game of Thrones arrived and it didn't disappoint.

The premiere was packed with so much drama and sass that the internet didn't even wait for the 54-minute episode to conclude before pumping out hilarious memes for us all to enjoy. Spoiler alert: Bran was creepy AF; Cersi pinned all her hopes on elephants; Sam met Dany in the most awkward way; Jon went all dragonrider and it was amazing. There was plenty of meme inspo to go around.

Best Game of Thrones memes

Here's some of the best takes on episode one that we've found. If you find others worth including, let us know in the comments.

NOTE: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

@TheWildAmerica/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 2

The Winterfell Stinkeye

The creepy Bran stares were the winner of episode one.

@Semenard01/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 3

Stop it, Bran.

There's an Office meme for every situation, including Game of Thrones.

@Semenard01/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 4

Whoops!

Well, this is awkward.

@Semenard01/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 5

He means it

We're still not sure if it was a "So happy you're together" or a "You're an hour late getting my daughter home"-type glare from Dany's dragon. 

@JuanTheProud/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 9

The worst trade deal

Sure, if you're focused on Daenerys Targaryen murdering Samwell Tarly's father and brother, then it's a rough deal. But Sam is now the lord of Horn Hill.

@alam_mikel/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 8

A better deal?

Before you dismiss the idea of Bronn killing Jaime and Tyrion Lannister for gold, just think about what's motivated every decision Bronn has made up to this point.

@erikagtxo/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 7

The realities of being a stepdad

It'd be very interesting to see how Jon Snow navigates being a stepfather to two fire-breathing dragons.

@thecharlotted/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 6

Give her the elephants!

Cersei Lannister thought she had an answer to Daenerys Targaryen's dragons.

@mindykaling/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 10

Love, Actually set in Westeros

We've been shipping this potential love story way more than Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow's.

@devou5/TwitterBest Game of Thrones Season 8 memes image 11

That stare

Haven't we all had horrible mistakes from our past show up and stare us down?

@RecklessRue/TwitterBest Game Of Thrones Season 8 Memes image 12

Villains

Marvel's Thanos makes the argument that what he's doing is for a greater good, unlike Cersei Lannister, who is all about what's going to make her feel best in the moment. 

@CGusKriegus/TwitterBest Game Of Thrones Season 8 Memes image 13

Cringe factor

Bran Stark and Jaime Lannister's reunion, reenacted by Michael from The Office.

@Tha_Frederation/TwitterBest Game Of Thrones Season 8 Memes image 14

The Barbecue Becky welcome

Barbecue Becky was surely phoning ahead to make sure Winterfell didn't welcome in Grey Worm and Missandei.

@CoolStoryJimmy/TwitterBest Game Of Thrones Season 8 Memes image 15

Not so fast

Just when Daenerys Targaryen thought she had the best claim to the Iron Throne. Reverse!

@YopiRic/TwitterBest Game Of Thrones Season 8 Memes image 16

There's no time

Bran Stark informs everyone there's no time, because the Night King is coming, which is followed by everyone airing their petty grievances for the entire episode.

@KarnRateria/TwitterBest Game Of Thrones Season 8 Memes image 17

Spoiler free

This makes us much hungrier than the scene it's referencing.

@honeyandabee/TwitterBest Game Of Thrones Season 8 Memes image 18

What Bran should've said to Jaime

If Bran Stark would've asked Jaime Lannister for a push, then we might've died from cackling too hard.

@CarolineSiede/TwitterBest Game Of Thrones Season 8 Memes image 19

Tough times

We feel bad for Samwell Tarly, but really, everyone involved in this awkward-fest deserves our sympathy.

Like this?

Then check out our meme round up on the black hole:

