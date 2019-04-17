After nearly two years of waiting, season eight of HBO's Game of Thrones arrived and it didn't disappoint.

The premiere was packed with so much drama and sass that the internet didn't even wait for the 54-minute episode to conclude before pumping out hilarious memes for us all to enjoy. Spoiler alert: Bran was creepy AF; Cersi pinned all her hopes on elephants; Sam met Dany in the most awkward way; Jon went all dragonrider and it was amazing. There was plenty of meme inspo to go around.

Here's some of the best takes on episode one that we've found. If you find others worth including, let us know in the comments.

NOTE: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

The creepy Bran stares were the winner of episode one.

There's an Office meme for every situation, including Game of Thrones.

Well, this is awkward.

We're still not sure if it was a "So happy you're together" or a "You're an hour late getting my daughter home"-type glare from Dany's dragon.

Sure, if you're focused on Daenerys Targaryen murdering Samwell Tarly's father and brother, then it's a rough deal. But Sam is now the lord of Horn Hill.

Before you dismiss the idea of Bronn killing Jaime and Tyrion Lannister for gold, just think about what's motivated every decision Bronn has made up to this point.

It'd be very interesting to see how Jon Snow navigates being a stepfather to two fire-breathing dragons.

Cersei Lannister thought she had an answer to Daenerys Targaryen's dragons.

We've been shipping this potential love story way more than Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow's.

Haven't we all had horrible mistakes from our past show up and stare us down?

Marvel's Thanos makes the argument that what he's doing is for a greater good, unlike Cersei Lannister, who is all about what's going to make her feel best in the moment.

Bran Stark and Jaime Lannister's reunion, reenacted by Michael from The Office.

Barbecue Becky was surely phoning ahead to make sure Winterfell didn't welcome in Grey Worm and Missandei.

Just when Daenerys Targaryen thought she had the best claim to the Iron Throne. Reverse!

Bran Stark informs everyone there's no time, because the Night King is coming, which is followed by everyone airing their petty grievances for the entire episode.

This makes us much hungrier than the scene it's referencing.

If Bran Stark would've asked Jaime Lannister for a push, then we might've died from cackling too hard.

We feel bad for Samwell Tarly, but really, everyone involved in this awkward-fest deserves our sympathy.

Then check out our meme round up on the black hole: