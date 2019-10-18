There are some great TV shows and movies available this week which you should put on your watchlist.

Where: BBC Two (BBC iPlayer)

BBC Two (BBC iPlayer) When: Broadcast on 24 October

BBC Two's seminal music show is back for an amazing 54th season. The first episode is headlined by Mark Ronson and is available to catch-up with on BBC iPlayer now. The next features ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who delivers tracks from his excellent new album, Why Me? Why Not.

Where: Sky Atlantic & Now TV

Sky Atlantic & Now TV When: Starts on 21 October

Damon Lindelof (Lost) is a huge Watchmen fan so, when he was given the opportunity to write and produce a series based on Alan Moore's superb graphic novel, he didn't want to just adapt it. The new HBO/Sky Atlantic show is, therefore, a complementary piece that takes place years after the events in the comic books took place.

Where: Netflix

Netflix When: Available from 24 October

Also based on a comic book series - Brian Ralph's superb indie hit of the same name - Daybreak is a post apocalyptic comedy drama set around a group of teens trying to survive a desolate California. A bit like today, but with more Ghoulies.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available from 22 October

Liam Neeson's action thriller will be available to watch as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. As with the Taken trilogy, Neeson plays a father who, through tragedy, takes to vigilantism in order to make those pay. Unlike the latter Taken films, however, Cold Pursuit is actually rather good.

Where: ITV (ITV Hub)

ITV (ITV Hub) When: Broadcasts on 20 October

This documentary is one of the most honest and revealing insights into the lives of modern royals, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle allow cameras to follow them on their tour of Africa.

Where: Sky Cinema

Sky Cinema When: Available from 19 October

The third and final film in the How to Train Your Dragon series, The Hidden World takes Hiccup, Toothless and the gang on an adventure to find the dragon utopia. It is a heart-warming and often funny tale that the whole family will enjoy.