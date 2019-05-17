There are some great shows and movies available this week which you should put on your watchlist.

Where: BBC One (BBC iPlayer)

BBC One (BBC iPlayer) When: Final live on 18 May

Yep, it's that time of year again when members of the Eurovision battle to have their song end top of the heap. And, we all put on silly costumes and sing "bang a-bang" at the top of our voices. No? Just us then.

Last year's entries were largely devoid of silliness, so we're hoping for a few more random acts and lyrical nonsense this time around.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available on demand now

The finale New Amsterdam season one is now ready to view on demand as part of am Amazon Prime Video subscription in the UK. You can also catch up with the rest of the first season on the service.

It adds a fresh perspective to the medical drama genre and its gritty conclusion will leave you awaiting the next season with bated breath.

Where: ITV (ITV Hub)

ITV (ITV Hub) When: Starts on 19 May

ITV's four-part drama around the Hatton Garden heist will be shown on consecutive days during the week, starting on Monday 19 May. You can, of course, wait and binge watch the lot on ITV Hub after.

It stars Timothy Spall, Kenneth Graham and Geoff Bell in the real-life tale that shocked the nation.

Where: BBC (BBC iPlayer)

BBC (BBC iPlayer) When: Live on 18 May

Fresh from coming out top in the closest Premier League battle in years, Manchester City now look to add another trophy to their cabinet when they take on Watford in the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

If you miss the main match live, you can also watch highlights on BBC One and through iPlayer later that night.

Where: Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV When: Available to buy now

M. Night Shyamalan retreads old ground in a continuation of his superhero movie series. If you haven't yet seen Split, look away now (or nab a copy from Rakuten TV too), as James McAvoy reprises his character from that film.

You should also make sure you watch or rewatch 2000's Unbreakable, as Bruce Willis also returns as David Dunn, the only survivor of a train crash.

Where: Channel 4 (All 4)

Channel 4 (All 4) When: New series starts on 17 May

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker return for a new series of their weekly, irreverent look that the news and happenings on social media.

It's a late night show in every sense of the word, so you might want to ensure the little 'uns aren't around when you settle down to watch, but they get something else to enjoy below...

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video When: Available now

The Lego Friends series of toy sets has been a huge success, but what do the minifigures get up to on a daily basis?

Join a bunch of teenage BFFs as they get up to all manner of adventures in Heartlake City.

