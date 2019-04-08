Netflix has pulled support for Apple AirPlay citing a "technical limitation".

The confirmation comes after a number of Apple users reported that they weren't able to AirPlay Netflix content to an AirPlay supporting device connected to their TV, including Apple TV.

AirPlay has been available within the Netflix app since 2013.

"We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn't a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn't) or certify these experiences," states Netflix in a statement. "Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices."

Users will still be able to access Netflix on dedicated apps on Smart TVs and Apple TV, but won't be able to AirPlay the content from within the iOS app. The iOS app still also supports a second screen experience, via a Samsung smart TV for example.

At first, the Netflix Apple spat looked to be an inconvenience for handful of customers, but this latest move highlights a fast-growing list of "technical" decisions that are starting to affect Apple users who enjoy Netflix.

Netflix no longer supports the ability to sign up to the service within the iOS app, has never participated in Apple's TV app, won't support Apple TV with its interactive shows like Bandersnatch and the new Bear Grylls show, and has confirmed it won't be a part of Apple's new TV+ service launching later this year. And now there is this, which stops Apple users "slinging" content from the Netflix app on their iOS device to an AirPlay device to watch on a bigger screen.

While the latest decision could really be down to a technical issue, you can't but help feel that this latest twist is starting to emulate the battle we saw Microsoft and Apple endure in the early 2000s.

As we learnt from that scuffle, the only loser is us the customer and it feels that this battle is all getting a bit tit-for-tat in the same way as Netflix tries to battle both the thought of Apple and Disney launching competing services which will no doubt take away content and users over the coming months.

Apple has yet to publicly respond to the Netflix confirmation. We've asked Apple for a comment.