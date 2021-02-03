(Pocket-lint) - Movie buffs will be happy to know they can now stream films from the Criterion Collection using a dedicated app.

From 2011 to 2016, Hulu subscribers had access to the coveted library, but then Criterion moved over to FilmStruck, another streaming service it launched with Turner Classic Movies. Now, Criterion offers its own standalone service, called the Criterion Channel. This platform showcases the company’s elite swath of features, short films, and even masterclasses with directors.

The Criterion Collection is a well-respected library of vintage and contemporary films, including auteur classics, Hollywood blockbusters, and independent B films. Its editions often include restored transfers along with commentary tracks and supplemental features. Criterion says it works closely with filmmakers and scholars to ensure that "each film is presented as its maker would want it seen".

Criterion also publishes region 1 DVDs and region A Blu-rays for the North American market, and region B Blu-rays for the UK market. You can purchase region B Blu-rays here. Every film comes in its original aspect ratio, unless the filmmaker requested a different framing.

It's worth checking out Criterion's famous Top 10 lists, too, where filmmakers detail their favourite films in the Criterion Collection.

Subscriptions cost $10.99 a month (or $99.99 a year).

Note: Criterion.com and CriterionChannel.com have separate accounts and billing that are not linked.

The Criterion Collection launched the Criterion Channel streaming service on 8 April 2019.

Subscribers to the Criterion Channel can watch 350 shorts and 3,500 supplementary features, including trailers, introductions, behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews, video essays, commentary tracks, and rare archival footage. While many of the films in the Criterion Collection can be streamed via the Criterion Channel app, not all of them are available in the app to watch.

You can see which films are streaming on the Criterion Channel from here or individual film pages at criterion.com.

Here is a small selection as of January 2020:

The Criterion Channel app is available on a variety of devices and platforms, including:

Roku (excluding "legacy" models)

Apple TV 4 and newer

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV (3rd-generation)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Xbox One Game consoles

Select 2018-2020 Samsung Smart TVs with Tizen OS

iPads and iPhones running OS 10.0 or later

Select Android devices running OS 4.3 and up

You cannot stream movies from Criterion.com. You must sign up for an account at CriterionChannel.com if you want to stream.

The Criterion Channel is available only in the US and Canada.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.