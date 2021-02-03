(Pocket-lint) - Movie buffs will be happy to know they can now stream films from the Criterion Collection using a dedicated app.
From 2011 to 2016, Hulu subscribers had access to the coveted library, but then Criterion moved over to FilmStruck, another streaming service it launched with Turner Classic Movies. Now, Criterion offers its own standalone service, called the Criterion Channel. This platform showcases the company’s elite swath of features, short films, and even masterclasses with directors.
What is the Criterion Collection?
The Criterion Collection is a well-respected library of vintage and contemporary films, including auteur classics, Hollywood blockbusters, and independent B films. Its editions often include restored transfers along with commentary tracks and supplemental features. Criterion says it works closely with filmmakers and scholars to ensure that "each film is presented as its maker would want it seen".
Criterion also publishes region 1 DVDs and region A Blu-rays for the North American market, and region B Blu-rays for the UK market. You can purchase region B Blu-rays here. Every film comes in its original aspect ratio, unless the filmmaker requested a different framing.
It's worth checking out Criterion's famous Top 10 lists, too, where filmmakers detail their favourite films in the Criterion Collection.
How much does Criterion Channel cost?
Subscriptions cost $10.99 a month (or $99.99 a year).
Note: Criterion.com and CriterionChannel.com have separate accounts and billing that are not linked.
What can you watch on Criterion Channel?
The Criterion Collection launched the Criterion Channel streaming service on 8 April 2019.
Subscribers to the Criterion Channel can watch 350 shorts and 3,500 supplementary features, including trailers, introductions, behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews, video essays, commentary tracks, and rare archival footage. While many of the films in the Criterion Collection can be streamed via the Criterion Channel app, not all of them are available in the app to watch.
You can see which films are streaming on the Criterion Channel from here or individual film pages at criterion.com.
Here is a small selection as of January 2020:
- Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (Directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder)
- Belle de Jour (Directed by Luis Bunuel)
- Bicycle Thieves (Directed by Vittorio de Sica)
- Breaking the Waves (Directed by Lars von Trier)
- Breathless (Directed by Jean-Luc Godard)
- Brief Encounter (Directed by David Lean)
- Certified Copy (Directed by Abbas Kiarostami)
- Chimes at Midnight (Directed by Orson Welles)
- Clouds of Sils Maria (Directed by Olivier Assayas)
- Cleo From 5 to 7 (Directed by Agnes Varda)
- Cronos (Directed by Guillermo del Toro)
- Don’t Look Back (Directed by DA Pennebaker)
- Eraserhead (Directed by David Lynch)
- Faces (Directed by John Cassavetes)
- Fish Tank (Directed by Andrea Arnold)
- Grey Gardens (Directed by Albert and David Maysles)
- Hiroshima Mon Amour (Directed by Alain Resnais)
- Ikiru (Directed by Akira Kurosawa)
- In the Mood for Love (Directed by Wong Kar-wai)
- La Promesse (Directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne)
- La Strada (Directed by Federico Fellini)
- L’Avventura (Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni)
- M (Directed by Fritz Lang)
- Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (Directed by Paul Schrader)
- Naked (Directed by Mike Leigh)
- Odd Man Out (Directed by Carol Reed)
- Stagecoach (Directed by John Ford)
- Stalker (Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky)
- Stranger Than Paradise (Directed by Jim Jarmusch)
- The 400 Blows (Directed by Francois Truffaut)
- The Apu Trilogy (Directed by Satyajit Ray)
- The Crazies (Directed by George A Romero)
- The Double Life of Veronique (Directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski)
- The Gold Rush (Directed by Charles Chaplin)
- The Lady Vanishes (Directed by Alfred Hitchcock)
- The Long Day Closes (Directed by Terence Davies)
- The Other Side of Hope (Directed by Aki Kaurismaki)
- The Passion of Joan of Arc (Directed by Carl Th Dreyer)
- The Piano Teacher (Directed by Michael Haneke)
- The Player (Directed by Robert Altman)
- The Red Shoes (Directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger)
- The Rules of the Game (Directed by Jean Renoir)
- The Seventh Seal (Directed by Ingmar Bergman)
- The Thin Blue Line (Directed by Errol Morris)
- The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (Directed by Jacques Demy)
- The Wages of Fear (Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot)
- Tokyo Story (Directed by Yasujiro Ozu)
- Wings of Desire (Directed by Wim Wenders)
- Yi Yi (Directed by Edward Yang)
How can you access Criterion Channel?
The Criterion Channel app is available on a variety of devices and platforms, including:
- Roku (excluding "legacy" models)
- Apple TV 4 and newer
- Amazon Fire TV Cube
- Amazon Fire TV (3rd-generation)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
- Xbox One Game consoles
- Select 2018-2020 Samsung Smart TVs with Tizen OS
- iPads and iPhones running OS 10.0 or later
- Select Android devices running OS 4.3 and up
You cannot stream movies from Criterion.com. You must sign up for an account at CriterionChannel.com if you want to stream.
Where is Criterion Channel available?
The Criterion Channel is available only in the US and Canada.