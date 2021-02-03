  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news

What is the Criterion Channel? Pricing, availability, movies, and more

Author image, Contributing editor ·
Criterion What is the Criterion Channel? Pricing, availability, movies, and more

- Costs $11 per month in the US

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Movie buffs will be happy to know they can now stream films from the Criterion Collection using a dedicated app.

From 2011 to 2016, Hulu subscribers had access to the coveted library, but then Criterion moved over to FilmStruck, another streaming service it launched with Turner Classic Movies. Now, Criterion offers its own standalone service, called the Criterion Channel. This platform showcases the company’s elite swath of features, short films, and even masterclasses with directors.

Criterion

What is the Criterion Collection?

The Criterion Collection is a well-respected library of vintage and contemporary films, including auteur classics, Hollywood blockbusters, and independent B films. Its editions often include restored transfers along with commentary tracks and supplemental features. Criterion says it works closely with filmmakers and scholars to ensure that "each film is presented as its maker would want it seen".

Criterion also publishes region 1 DVDs and region A Blu-rays for the North American market, and region B Blu-rays for the UK market. You can purchase region B Blu-rays here. Every film comes in its original aspect ratio, unless the filmmaker requested a different framing.

It's worth checking out Criterion's famous Top 10 lists, too, where filmmakers detail their favourite films in the Criterion Collection.

How much does Criterion Channel cost?

Subscriptions cost $10.99 a month (or $99.99 a year).

Note: Criterion.com and CriterionChannel.com have separate accounts and billing that are not linked.

What can you watch on Criterion Channel?

The Criterion Collection launched the Criterion Channel streaming service on 8 April 2019.

Subscribers to the Criterion Channel can watch 350 shorts and 3,500 supplementary features, including trailers, introductions, behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews, video essays, commentary tracks, and rare archival footage. While many of the films in the Criterion Collection can be streamed via the Criterion Channel app, not all of them are available in the app to watch.

You can see which films are streaming on the Criterion Channel from here or individual film pages at criterion.com.

Here is a small selection as of January 2020:

Criterion

How can you access Criterion Channel?

The Criterion Channel app is available on a variety of devices and platforms, including:

  • Roku (excluding "legacy" models)
  • Apple TV 4 and newer
  • Amazon Fire TV Cube
  • Amazon Fire TV (3rd-generation)
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
  • Xbox One Game consoles
  • Select 2018-2020 Samsung Smart TVs with Tizen OS
  • iPads and iPhones running OS 10.0 or later
  • Select Android devices running OS 4.3 and up

You cannot stream movies from Criterion.com. You must sign up for an account at CriterionChannel.com if you want to stream.

Where is Criterion Channel available?

The Criterion Channel is available only in the US and Canada.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.

Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
What is the Criterion Channel? Pricing, availability, movies, and more
What is the Criterion Channel? Pricing, availability, movies, and more By Maggie Tillman ·
Super Bowl ads 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far
Super Bowl ads 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far By Maggie Tillman ·
The best 4K projectors 2021: Get the cinema experience at home
The best 4K projectors 2021: Get the cinema experience at home By Max Freeman-Mills ·
How to get Apple Fitness+ on your TV
How to get Apple Fitness+ on your TV By Britta O'Boyle ·
Black Panther director is making a Wakanda TV show for Disney+
Black Panther director is making a Wakanda TV show for Disney+ By Maggie Tillman ·