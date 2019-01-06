Samsung and Apple have signed a groundbreaking deal to bring iTunes content to Samsung TVs from its 2018 range and up.

In addition, the televisions will get AirPlay 2 support so you can stream from an iPhone or iPad straight to the sets.

An iTunes Movies and TV Shows application will be available from this spring, coming as a firmware update for 2018 Samsung smart TVs and included in supported sets going forward. It will be 4K HDR compatible, so you can play back all your highest resolution films and box sets in the best format possible.

It means you won't need an Apple TV set-top-box to enjoy your Apple bought digital library in the living room.

AirPlay 2 will arrive as part of the same update. Music, videos, photos, podcasts and other content from Apple or any of the AirPlay compatible apps on your mobile device will be able to be played on Samsung QLED 4K and 8K TVs, The Frame and Serif lifestyle tellies, plus other connected HD and UHD models.

iTunes Movies and TV Shows will be available on supporting models across 100 countries. AirPlay 2 will be available on Samsung smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide.

"We pride ourselves on working with top industry leaders to deliver the widest range of content services to our Smart TV platform," said Samsung's executive vice president of visual display, Jin Lee. "Bringing more content, value and open platform functionality to Samsung TV owners and Apple customers through iTunes and AirPlay is ideal for everyone."