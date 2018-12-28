Netflix has confirmed that Apple TV users won't be able to enjoy the new interactive features of the latest Black Mirror instalment, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, because the Apple set top box doesn't support the interactive story telling elements of the new episode.

The news will no doubt be upsetting to Apple TV customers keen to check out the latest episode of Black Mirror.

The new episode is set in 1984 and follows a young programmer who begins to question reality as adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game.

The spin though is that the viewer, like video gamers, are in charge of where the story goes next with the episode taking on a "Choose Your Own Adventure format."

But that twist on the traditional TV show won't be available for Apple TV owners it seems.

On a help page on Netflix, the company has stated that:

"Interactive content is available on many newer devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, and iOS devices running the latest version of the Netflix app."

Before going on to say that:

"Chromecasts, the Windows App, browsers using Silverlight and Apple TVs do not support interactive content at this time."

The new interactive storytelling feature allows viewers to make choices as the story unfolds allowing you to see many versions of the same TV show.

Black Mirror is the first mainstream show to adopt the technology.

Up until now Netflix has opted to use the new story telling mechanism, which is akin to the Fighting Fantasy books in the 1980s by Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone, on children's shows like Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, and Minecraft: Story Mode.

Netflix says that in some cases users will have to update their TV to ensure it has the latest version of the app, and that if you are able to get the "interactive" version of the show a special icon will appear to let you know it's available:

"Sometimes a device update is needed to ensure your TV has the newest Netflix app. If you're not sure how to update the system software on your TV, you can check your owner's manual or contact the manufacturer. Please note that an update does not guarantee that your TV will be compatible with interactive content."

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is only available on devices that support interactive content. No linear version is available, the company goes on to add.

If you attempt to watch Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on a device that does not support interactive content, you will be instructed to switch to a supported device.

Those that can watch the show on another device will be prompted to make decisions as they watch. While it starts off mundane like asking which cereal to eat, the questions soon become disturbing asking you whether to "Bury the body" or "Chop him up".

We've contacted Apple and Netflix for a comment to see if a fix is imminent or whether it it something that will be unavailable for some time, but neither company have given a reason as to why the Interactive Story feature won't work on the Apple TV, given that it should just be a simple app update.

The move means you'll be able to watch the show over and over again, and theoretically see multiple storylines making some commentators believe this is the future of watching television.