Netgem TV has released its own super streamer and Freeview box in one: the NetBox 4K.

Capable of streaming 4K HDR content from providers such as Amazon Prime Video, the box also features a Freeview HD tuner and proprietary Netgem TV user experience that also connected to a smartphone or tablet app for personalised viewing recommendations and more.

More than 100 Freeview channels are available to watch through the box, plus catch-up content through BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5 and UKTV Play. As well as Amazon Prime Video, you can also rent or buy films and TV shows through Rakuten TV.

The NetBox 4K is HDR10 compatible and can output Dolby Atmos surround sound.

It is Alexa-enabled, so you can ask a supported device to open "Netgem TV and play The Grand Tour", for example.

You can plug in an external USB stick or hard drive and use it to store recordings made of broadcast programming. The larger the space on the external device, the more recordings you can make.

That will also allow you to pause live TV.

Recordings can also be played on a mobile device, from the box itself, all through the dedicated app.

The Netgem TV NetBox 4K costs £149 and is available on Amazon UK now.