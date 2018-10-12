Optoma has been a major player in home cinema projectors for many years and its latest could be its most convenient yet.

Not only is the Optoma UHL55 small enough to be transported from room to room, it offers 4K HDR images, 2,000 LED brightness and comes with built-in stereo speakers to provide an all-in-one Ultra HD theatre experience wherever you fancy.

What's more, it can be voice controlled thanks to integrated Alexa support. That will work in the UK, US and Germany.

Wireless connectivity is provided through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while there are two HDMI 2.0 ports with HDCP 2.2 copy protection compatibility. It also has a built-in 4K UHD media player which can play video and audio stored on a connected USB device.

Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding is done inside the projector, to provide stereo sound or output to a separate surround sound speaker system.

Its backlit remote control is Bluetooth so doesn't need line of sight.

Auto focus and auto keystone setup options make for easy installation, even when transported between rooms. And the projector is even 3D compatible if you still have some 3D Blu-rays knocking about.

Because the light source is LED, it is claimed the perceived brightness of the UHL55 is up to double that of a similar lamp projector. It also has a quoted light source lifetime of up to 30,000 hours.

The Optoma UHL55 costs £1,299 will be available from optoma's own website soon.