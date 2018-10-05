Halloween is one of the best times of year because you can get away with binge-watching horror movies night after night.
Here are the scariest films you can stream. We looked at Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, and then we found out whether our top-rated faves could be streamed online through a subscription service like Netflix or Hulu. Sorry cable-paying folks, this round-up is only for cheapie cord cutters who don't want to buy a movie on-demand and would prefer to watch content they're already paying for through a subscription service.
So, without further ado, it's time to stream and scream...
Best Halloween movies you can stream
Note: The following list is in alphabetical order.
An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Black Christmas (1974)
Carrie (1976)
Child's Play (1988)
Children of the Corn (1984)
Creep (2014 film)
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Get Out (2017)
Halloween (1978)
Hostel (2005)
Insidious (2010)
Interview with the Vampire (1994)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
It (2017)
It Comes At Night (2017)
It Follows (2015)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Let Me In (2010)
Let the Right One In (2008)
Mother! (2017)
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
- Amazon Prime Video
- Popcornflix
- Shudder
- Shudder (via Prime Video)
- Starz
- Starz (via Prime Video)
- Tubi TV
- VudVudu (on-demand, but free)
Oculus (2013)
Paranormal Activity (2009)
Psycho (1960)
Repulsion (1965)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Saw (2004)
Scream (1996)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Babadook (2014)
The Birds (1963)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Boy (2016)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Craft (1996)
The Evil Dead (1981)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Fly (1986)
The Fog (1980)
The Grudge (2004)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
The Lost Boys (1987)
The Omen (1976)
The Shining (1980)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
The Thing (1982)
The Wicker Man (1973)
The Witch (2016)
The Woman in Black (2012)
We Are Still Here (2015)
What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
OK. So, this isn't scary, but it has vampires, and it's amazing.
