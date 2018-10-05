  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Best Halloween movies: 55 scary films you can stream right now

|
Unsplash Best Halloween movies: 55 scary films you can stream right now
Philips 55OLED803 takes OLED TV perfection to another level
Philips 55OLED803 takes OLED TV perfection to another level

- Reminder: Most services have a free trial, so try that!

Halloween is one of the best times of year because you can get away with binge-watching horror movies night after night.

Here are the scariest films you can stream. We looked at Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, and then we found out whether our top-rated faves could be streamed online through a subscription service like Netflix or Hulu. Sorry cable-paying folks, this round-up is only for cheapie cord cutters who don't want to buy a movie on-demand and would prefer to watch content they're already paying for through a subscription service.

So, without further ado, it's time to stream and scream...

Best Halloween movies you can stream

Note: The following list is in alphabetical order.

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Black Christmas (1974)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Carrie (1976)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Child's Play (1988)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Children of the Corn (1984)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Creep (2014 film)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Get Out (2017)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Halloween (1978)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Hostel (2005)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Insidious (2010)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

It (2017)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

It Comes At Night (2017)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

It Follows (2015)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Let Me In (2010)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Let the Right One In (2008)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Mother! (2017)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Oculus (2013)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Paranormal Activity (2009)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Psycho (1960)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Repulsion (1965)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Saw (2004)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

Scream (1996)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Amityville Horror (1979)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Babadook (2014)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Birds (1963)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Boy (2016)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Conjuring (2013)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Craft (1996)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Evil Dead (1981)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Exorcist (1973)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Fly (1986)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Fog (1980)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Grudge (2004)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Last House on the Left (2009)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Lost Boys (1987)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Omen (1976)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Shining (1980)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Thing (1982)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Wicker Man (1973)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Witch (2016)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

The Woman in Black (2012)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

We Are Still Here (2015)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

This film is included in the following subscription service(s):

OK. So, this isn't scary, but it has vampires, and it's amazing.

Is Christmas more your thing?

Then check out our other guide on the best Christmas movies you can stream:

We also have this handy guide on the best streaming services in the US:

PopularIn TV
Best Halloween movies: 55 scary films you can stream right now
New Amazon Fire TV Stick is most powerful yet, with 4K HDR and more
Best TV deals for October 2018
What is 8K TV, when is it coming and does it really matter?
Samsung 8K TV prices revealed, this is how much the future costs
Samsung Q900R 8K QLED initial review: It all starts here
Comments