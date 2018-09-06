  1. Home
IMAX Enhanced is yet another TV and audio standard to get used to


- Certification products that meet high AV standards

- Partnership between IMAX and DTS

If you were already confused over the multiple AV technologies and badges and what they mean, prepare to have to learn another. IMAX is getting in on the picture and audio performance act with its own home cinema standard.

IMAX Enhanced is a certification program that will look and approve products that meet high standards of content reproduction. In addition, IMAX Enhanced will be applied to 4K HDR movies that have been digitally remastered by IMAX itself to provide the very best in picture and audio quality.

The program is the result of a partnership between IMAX and DTS, so you can be assured that IMAX Enhanced products and content will focus heavily on DTS surround sound.

Supported devices will have an IMAX mode going forward.

IMAX

Manufacturers to have already signed up to the new standard are Denon, Marantz and Sony. Movie studios Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures are on board too.

IMAX is hoping to convince other manufacturers and content providers to support the certification program in the near future.

As IMAX Enhanced is not a picture technology as such, it will not compete directly with HDR10, Dolby Vision or other high dynamic range technologies out there. It does add yet another badge onto a product, however, albeit one that is claimed to equate to the best of the best in the industry.

