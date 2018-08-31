Loewe brings Freeview Play to its TVs at last

Loewe has announced that Freeview Play is finally coming to its televisions.

The service will be rolled out to compatible TVs "later this year". It will give viewers the chance to instantly start shows they missed, through services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4, by simply clicking on them in the electronic programme guide.

Freeview Play enables the ability to scroll back through the EPG and catch-up on programming without having to manually open individual streaming apps.

Demand 5 and UKTV Play shows are also covered by Freeview Play.

The Freeview Play software update will roll out to Loewe sets in October.

Compatible sets have been listed as the following in its current line-up: bild 3, bild 4, bild 5 OLED, bild 7 and all bild 9 models with chassis SL4.

"Loewe customers can now enjoy the full suite of UK catch-up TV services, together with innovative features such as the backwards TV guide and recommendations, which consolidate content across all the catch-up services for a user-friendly experience," said Loewe UK's Charlie Cann.

