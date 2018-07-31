TCL is the world's third largest TV manufacturer and it has its eyes set on a new market, the UK. TCL TVs are now officially available in the UK from a range of retailers - including Amazon.co.uk - with warranties and engineer support for screens 43-inches and larger.

The company will be offering a couple of different TV models in the UK, the DP608 and the DP648.

The significant difference between these models it that the DP648 has a slim metal design, so it's a little more premium and slightly more expensive. The DP648 comes in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch sizes. Amazon.co.uk currently has the DP648 55-incher for £479.

The DP608 will come in 43 and 55-inch sizes, and Amazon currently has the 55-inch model for £481, so…. it's worth grabbing that DP648 while it's reduced.

TCL's TVs are fully conversant with UK television, supporting Freeview Play along with all the native catch-up services, including UKTV Play, as well as YouTube and Netflix.

Both the screens are Ultra HD resolution with HDR, offering HDR10 and HLG.

But wait - there's also the DC748. This model is also going to be landing in the UK with an integrated JBL soundbar across the bottom to boost the audio offering. It will come in 55 and 65-inch sizes, offering all the features of those other TVs.

The price is still to be confirmed on the DC748. Of course, we'll be checking these TVs out and we'll be bringing you reviews to help you decide whether these TCLs sets are for you.

Stay tuned.