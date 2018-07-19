DC Comics is nearly ready to launch its streaming service.

The company, which has just announced pricing details, is clearly trying to get us excited about the launch. Keep in mind many networks and companies are launching their own dedicated subscription services in recent years - from HBO to Showtime, and even Disney, which is developing a service to serve as a one-stop shop for Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar shows and movies.

If you're a comic book geek who also loves DC Comics' movies, this is the streaming service for you. Here's what you need to know.

Paid subscription streaming service

Will feature comics, TV shows, and movies

Due out this year

DC Comics recently announced a streaming service called DC Universe. It will be a subscription service for comics, TV shows, and movies.

Titans - 2018 (live action)

Swamp Thing - 2019 (live action)

Doom Patrol - 2019 (live action)

Stargirl - 2019 (live action)

It'll have original shows, like the live-action Titans, premiering this year, and Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol and Stargirl, each due out in 2019.

Young Justice: Outsiders - 2019 (animated show)

Harley Quinn - 2019 (animated show)

Batman: Year One - 2011 (animated movie)

An animated Harley Quinn series will debut in 2019, as will Young Justice: Outsider. Animated films like Batman: Year One will also be added.

Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight

Original Supermans with Christopher Reeve

Lois and Clark

Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman

DC Universe will have a catalogue of other films and TV shows, including Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, as well as the original Supermans with Christopher Reeve. Other highlights include TV shows like Lois and Clark and the Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman.

It doesn't look like it'll have Man of Steel, Justice League, or Suicide Squad. But we'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Little is known right now

Available comics will include classic ones dating back 90 years

In terms of comics, details are still thin.

DC Comics said it will offer “a rotating, curated selection of digital comics” that go all the way back to the first Superman in the 1930s.

Beta will launch in August 2018, followed by full launch

Sign up to learn more about the beta release

A beta version will go live in August 2018.

The service will fully launch this autumn, but you can sign up to be part of the beta release via the DC Universe site.

Will be available on a range of platforms

You can tune in on everything from the web to TV

You'll be able to access DC Universe's content on the web, mobile devices, set-top boxes, and TV screens.

It will cost $8 per month

No word yet on UK pricing or availability

DC Universe will be priced at $75 per year (or $8 per month).