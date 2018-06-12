Loewe adds 65-inch model to Bild 3 TV family

High-end German TV manufacturer Loewe has added a 65-inch model to its Bild 3 series of entry-level TVs. When we say entry-level, we don't necessarily mean affordable for everyone, but for a premium, design-led 65-inch OLED TV with all the latest TV tech, the Bild 3.65 comes with a competitive price.

The Bild 3.65 is available in either Graphite or Light Grey acoustic fabric options and comes complete with a brushed aluminium stand. However, as Loewe offers for its other TVs, you can choose to swap the table stand out for wall-mount or floor-stand options.

Whichever option you choose, the Loewe Bild 3.65 is designed to be as much a piece of furniture as it is a TV. To this end, it's remarkably thin at just 4.6mm, and all cables are hidden away behind magnetic covers on the back and sides, leaving just the screen as the main focal point.

Loewe has stuffed the 3.65 with all the latest TV technologies, so you can be comfortable knowing your money is going on a fully future-proofed screen. This means it has a 4K Ultra HD OLED panel for exceptional contrast levels, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma support, so content from all sources can be viewed with the highest level of detail.

1/4 Loewe

A built-in soundbar with 2 x 40 watts of power ensures the high-quality picture you're watching is partnered with high-quality sound. The soundbar can double up as a speaker for playing music, and it has Bluetooth built-in for easy streaming from a mobile device. Bluetooth can also be used to send the TV audio to a pair of headphones, so you can keep watching without disturbing anyone else in the house.

Loewe prides itself on its easy-to-use UI and a fully customisable home screen. Your favourite channels, websites, apps and connected sources - such as Sky, Apple TV or a games console - can all be pinned to the home screen for instant access. Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer and Tidal all have pre-installed apps too.

The Loewe Bild 3.65 is available now for £4,290. A tilt-able wall-mount is available for £50, or a static for £55 and a rotatable floor-stand can be added for £449.