James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct

  • Hits UK cinemas on 25 October 2019
  • John Hodge writing

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle has been confirmed as the director of the 25th James Bond movie.

And as revealed on the official James Bond Twitter account, Daniel Craig will return to play 007 for the fifth time.

The production will start to shoot on 3 December this year with a UK release date scheduled for 25 October 2019. The Sony Pictures-owned MGM will partner with Universal to release the film worldwide.

Long-time Boyle collaborator John Hodge will write the new movie. He has previously written the screenplay of Trainspotting, Shallow Grave, The Beach and the Nick Love version of The Sweeney.

Although details of the film are scant, The Guardian reports that one possible returning star, Ben Whishaw, is thrilled that Boyle is on board: "I was thrilled when I read that he was going to be doing it, I can’t think of a better or more exciting fit for Daniel and the direction he's taken the character of Bond," he said.

"I'm just really excited to work with him, I've been such a big fan. It seems weird to talk about it because I've not had a conversation with him but it's exciting."

Whishaw has played Q in the movies since Sam Mendes' Skyfall.

