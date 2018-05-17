How to Watch the Royal Wedding on TV and online in the UK and US

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place this Saturday 19 May at St. George's Chapel in Windsor and is set to be one of the biggest televised events of the year.

If you're not planning on heading to Windsor to join the crowds, and you weren't lucky enough to nab yourself a ticket, chances are you will be watching it on TV at home or at a community or street party.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways for you to be able to see the happy couple say "I do" and we've rounded all of them up for you here.

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is this weekend on Saturday 19 May. The ceremony will take place at 12pm BST/7am EST/4am PT from St. George's Chapel, Windsor and will also feature two receptions. The receptions won't be broadcast on TV and are for private guests only.

There are several ways to watch the Royal Wedding on TV, both in the UK and US. We'll start with the UK. Each of the broadcasters mentioned will have their own coverage starting in the early morning, but once things move to inside the Chapel, all will use the same camera footage.

The BBC will broadcast the events live on BBC One, with news anchor Huw Edwards conducting proceedings. Kirsty Young, Dermot O'Leary, Alex Jones and Ore Oduba will provide back up support, being placed around Windsor Castle and amongst the crowds. The BBC's coverage can also be shown at street parties and community events, since it announced you won't need a TV license to watch it.

ITV will also be broadcasting live from a purpose-built studio in Windsor, with Philip Schofield and Julie Etchingham on presenting duties.

Sky has already announced it will be broadcasting the Royal Wedding on Sky News in 4K Ultra HD, for those with the 2TB Sky Q set-top box. Sky's coverage will start at 9am on Saturday. The Sky News app will provide further coverage and streams of the guests walking into the Chapel. It will also provide live feedback, telling you who the famous faces are.

Alternatively, you can watch the Royal Wedding through a Roku device, if you use one as your default set-top box. You can watch BBC's coverage through iPlayer, ITV's through the ITV Hub and Sky's through the Sky News channel. You can also install the TV Player channel on your Roku device to watch either the BBC or ITV.

If you don't have access to a TV on Saturday, you can still watch the Royal Wedding live online, via the BBC website and BBC iPlayer. The Beeb will also be providing coverage through its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

With Prince Harry marrying American actress Meghan Markle, the Royal Wedding will certainly be of interest to viewers in the US. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to watch it from across the pond.

CBS will broadcast the wedding live as part of its This Morning programme. Coverage starts at 4am EST/1am PT.

NBC will have its Today Show news team set up in Windsor to bring you live coverage, starting at 4.30am EST/1.30am PT.

ABC News and Good Morning America will also be showing the Royal Wedding on their channels, with coverage for both starting at 5am EST/2am PT.

If that's not enough choice already, then BBC America will be showing a live simulcast of BBC One's coverage, featuring the same presenters, from 4.15am EST/1.15am PT.

HBO will finally be joining the action at 7.15am EST/4.30am PT.

If US viewers want to watch the wedding on a proper big screen, then over 200 cinema screenings will take place at 10am local time, and these will be showing ITV's coverage. This won't be live however, but instead several hours after the ceremony takes place.

As in the UK, it will be possible to watch the Royal Wedding in the US through Roku devices. The selection of channels in the US is far greater than the UK, so there are even more ways to watch the event.

ABC News (free)

BBC America (cable or satellite subscription required)

Britbox (starts at $6.99/month after 7-day trial)

CBS News (free)

CBS All Access (starts at 5.99/month after 7-day trial)

CNNgo (free)

Fox News (cable or satellite subscription required)

HBO NOW ($14.99 per month/month after 30-day trial)

People TV (free)

Sky News (free)

Even though there are already a whole host of ways to watch the Royal Wedding on TV in the US, if you can't make it to a screen, you can watch along online thanks to CSBN Live and ABC News.