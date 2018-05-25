Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q

Sky is offering an amazing deal if you sign up for a Sky Q package by 31 May.

As part of its Royal Wedding celebrations, where it showed the festivities in Ultra HD, the company made the amazing step of offering a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for half the usual price. And that deal is still on until the end of the month.

You can nab yourself the latest model for just £249.

In addition, you can get a 4K-enabled Sky Q 2TB box with an installation fee of just £20 - usually £70.

All you have to do is sign up to the full Sky Q experience, whether you are a new or existing Sky TV customer. It costs £32 a month for the full experience, which includes a Sky Q Multiscreen Pack and Sky Entertainment channel pack for a minimum contract of 18 months.

You can then also add-on on demand Box Sets for an extra £5 a month, Sports for £20 or Cinema for £10 a month. An additional 11 kids channels will also cost £5 a month.

You can find out much more about Sky Q in our complete guide to the system here: What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?