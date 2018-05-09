Great Royal Wedding deal: Sign up to Sky Q and get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249

Sky is offering an amazing deal if you sign up for a Sky Q package by 31 May.

With Sky News showing the Royal Wedding on 19 May in Ultra HD the company is helping you celebrate by slashing the price of a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV by half.

You can nab yourself the latest model for just £249 and watch the wedding in the best format possible.

In addition, you can get a 4K-enabled Sky Q 2TB box with an installation fee of just £20 - usually £70.

All you have to do is sign up to the full Sky Q experience, whether you are a new or existing Sky TV customer. It costs £32 a month for the full experience, which includes a Sky Q Multiscreen Pack and Sky Entertainment channel pack for a minimum contract of 18 months.

You can then also add-on on demand Box Sets for an extra £5 a month, Sports for £20 or Cinema for £10 a month. An additional 11 kids channels will also cost £5 a month.

You can find out much more about Sky Q in our complete guide to the system here: What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?