Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
There has been a lot of buzz around Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos recently, bringing great visual impact on one hand and boosting the immersive audio experience on the other.
LG has been leading the way in technically enabling these technologies on its TVs, but now Rakuten is bringing a huge boost to the experience by offering the content.
Rakuten TV has announced that it will be offering movies to rent or buy that offer Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The offering has been announced for LG's TVs, with LG a notable supporter of Dolby Vision for the last couple years and including Dolby Atmos in some of its latest TVs.
Up to now, finding content that offered both Dolby formats has been difficult: there are a few titles on Netflix, iTunes stepped up with more Dolby Vision content while optical discs offer plenty of Dolby Atmos and more recently, Dolby Vision - but without the appeal of on-demand access.
For owners of recent LG TVs, you'll now be able to use the Rakuten TV app to access this content to rent or buy. The first run of titles will include Blade Runner 2049, Baby Driver, Bad Boys II, Elysium, Passengers, Salt, Spiderman: Homecoming, The Dark Tower and plenty more.
Rental prices will be £5.49 for a DV and DA title giving you 48 hours to view, with purchase prices varying depending on the wholesale price that Rakuten TV had to pay for it.
Sadly, the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience is currently limited to LG's TVs, so even if you own the content, you won't necessarily be able to watch it in the highest quality on other platforms.
We had the chance to have a quick look at some of the available content and the demos of Blade Runner 2049 and Baby Driver delivered a great Atmos and Vision experience in Dolby's 7.2.4 test room (as you'd expect).
For the home cinema fan, Rakuten's offering is a step in the right direction: compatible LG TVs will deliver the enhanced dynamic range of Dolby Vision, but for the full Atmos experience you'll still have to consider how you handle the audio. Although LG's recent TVs will support Atmos through their speakers, moving it to a proper Atmos home cinema setup will deliver the full experience you're really looking for.
The new offering will be available in UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France with more countries coming in the future.
