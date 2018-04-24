Best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Russia on 14 June and run for just over a month, with the final taking place in Moscow on Sunday 15 July.
And, with 32 teams competing, that means there will be 64 live matches shown on TV in that period - all in HD and with the possibility of some even in 4K.
In the UK, the BBC and ITV share the television rights and the Beeb has already started 4K HDR broadcast trials for live sporting events. So it could mean it's time to get that 4K HDR smart TV you've been saving up for. Or maybe opt for a new, larger HD set to watch the action as it unfolds.
Whatever your budget, there are some great TV bargains to be had on the build up to the World Cup so you can get yourself sorted for a summer of football thrills. Check out these amazing offers below.
Tesco World Cup TV bargains
Tesco has announced its range of heavily discounted TVs for the World Cup. The "Football Festival" deals are available now, with some ending 14 May, others 13 June. See the individual offers for more details.
- Toshiba 32W3753DB - 32-inch HD Smart TV for £169
- Sharp 40FG5151K - 20-inch Full HD Smart TV for £249
- Sharp 48CFG6001K - 48-inch Full HD Smart TV for £299
- LG 43LJ594V - 43-inch Full HD Smart TV for £298
- Blaupunkt 40/1480 - 40-inch Full HD TV for £219
- Sharp 55CUG8052K - 55-inch 4K Smart TV for £399
- Toshiba 43U6663DB - 43-inch 4K Smart TV for £329
- Toshiba 49U5663DB - 49-inch 4K Smart TV for £379
- Digihome 49298 - 49-inch 4K Smart TV for £329
- Digihome 32-inch HD TV with DVD drive for £179
John Lewis World Cup TV bargains
John Lewis offers a market-leading 5-year warranty that comes free with any TV you purchase. It will also price-match retailers under its "never knowingly undersold" policy. See the terms and conditions here.
- Panasonic 58DX802B - 58-inch 4K Smart TV for £799
- Toshiba 32L3753DB - 32-inch Full HD Smart TV for £199
- Samsung UE50MU6120 - 50-inch 4K Smart TV for £459 using price match against Crampton and Moore
- Toshiba 43U6763DB - 43-inch 4K Smart TV for £329
Currys World Cup TV Bargains
Currys has some great offers on TVs right now. Here are a select few that you can find online. You can also claim your national team’s football shirt when you buy a qualifying Samsung QLED TV or Samsung Premium UHD TV from its website.
- Samsung UE58MU6120 - 58-inch 4K Smart TV for £649 (save £200)
- LG 55UJ634V - 55-inch 4K Smart TV for £499 (save £250)
- Samsung QE55Q6FAMT - 55-inch 4k Smart TV for £899.00
We'll add more World Cup TV deals as they become available. Check back often.
