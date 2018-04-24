  1. Home
Best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Russia on 14 June and run for just over a month, with the final taking place in Moscow on Sunday 15 July.

And, with 32 teams competing, that means there will be 64 live matches shown on TV in that period - all in HD and with the possibility of some even in 4K.

In the UK, the BBC and ITV share the television rights and the Beeb has already started 4K HDR broadcast trials for live sporting events. So it could mean it's time to get that 4K HDR smart TV you've been saving up for. Or maybe opt for a new, larger HD set to watch the action as it unfolds.

Whatever your budget, there are some great TV bargains to be had on the build up to the World Cup so you can get yourself sorted for a summer of football thrills. Check out these amazing offers below.

ToshibaBest World Cup Tv Deals 4k Hdr And Hd Tv Bargains For Russia 2018 image 2

Tesco World Cup TV bargains

Tesco has announced its range of heavily discounted TVs for the World Cup. The "Football Festival" deals are available now, with some ending 14 May, others 13 June. See the individual offers for more details.

SamsungBest World Cup Tv Deals 4k Hdr And Hd Tv Bargains For Russia 2018 image 3

John Lewis World Cup TV bargains

John Lewis offers a market-leading 5-year warranty that comes free with any TV you purchase. It will also price-match retailers under its "never knowingly undersold" policy. See the terms and conditions here.

LGBest World Cup Tv Deals 4k Hdr And Hd Tv Bargains For Russia 2018 image 4

Currys World Cup TV Bargains

Currys has some great offers on TVs right now. Here are a select few that you can find online. You can also claim your national team’s football shirt when you buy a qualifying Samsung QLED TV or Samsung Premium UHD TV from its website.

We'll add more World Cup TV deals as they become available. Check back often.

