UKTV Play brings catch-up for Dave and other channels to Now TV and Roku players

British catch-up service UKTV Play has arrived on Now TV and Roku media streamers. It adds catch-up for UKTV's suite of channels: dave, Yesterday, Really and Drama.

Available as a downloadable app, the platform also hosts many UKTV boxsets, including Red Dwarf, Taskmaster and Dara O'Briain's Go 8 Bit videogames show.

The app will automatically download onto Now TV boxes and the Now TV Streaming Stick bought from tomorrow, Friday 23 February. It is also available for download from the on-device app store for owners of existing Now TV boxes.

The app also sits in the Roku Channel Store under the Film & TV category.

"We're always striving to give viewers easy access to the shows they love and want, on as many platforms as possible," said the general manager of UKTV Play, Richard Williams.

"Following a record-breaking year in 2017 when we had 100 million views for the first time ever, this is another step forward for UKTV Play and we hope viewers enjoy having new access to UKTV shows on-demand, on the Now TV and Roku platforms."

UKTV Play joins the other terrestrial catch-up services - BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 and Demand 5 - on Now TV and Roku TV devices, ensuring you can watch all the content shown in the UK from each major broadcaster.