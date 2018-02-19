Wow! You can get this mammoth 75-inch 4K HDR TV for under £1,500

Hitachi is a brand clawing its way back into the TV business, taking on the likes of Hisense in the low to mid-price points, yet offering the latest television technologies.

And if its latest set is anything to go by, it'll certainly carve a very nice niche for itself.

That's because it has launched a 75-inch 4K HDR smart TV in the UK for just £1,499. That's even cheaper than a 55-inch OLED.

As well as a massive LCD screen, the great value set sports Hitachi's Smartvue platform and Wi-Fi, so you can stream Netflix, BBC iPlayer and the like without having to wire it to your home network.

It also has Freeview HD and Freeview Play - the latter giving you control over terrestrial catch-up television shows through the electronic programme guide itself. Just go back through the EPG to the show you've missed on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and UKTV channels, click and you'll instantly open a respectively streaming platform and the show will start automatically.

Connectivity is provided through three HDMI ports on the rear and two USBs. It also has VGA and composite video inputs, plus an optical audio output to hook it up to a soundbar or surround sound system.

The Hitachi 75-inch 4K HDR TV is available exclusively through Argos in the UK. You can buy it for £1,499 here with free delivery.