How to watch the Winter Olympics

The XXIII Olympic Winter games are upon us. It's the biggest winter sporting event in the world - and it's all going down this year in South Korea.

More than 2,500 athletes from 90 nations will travel to the country to compete in ice and snow, and estimates indicate over one billion viewers expect to tune in to watch.

There are a number of easy methods for watching the Winter Olympics, both inside and outside of the US. Here’s how to get started:

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, taking place from February 9 to February 25, with the opening ceremony starting at 11 am GMT on the first day, or 6 am EST. A record 92 nations applied to compete in this year’s games, and the event has also made headlines as North and South Korea will enter the Opening Ceremony marching under one flag.

Like it did the Super Bowl, NBC is set to broadcast this year’s Olympics. It will be broadcast on various NBC networks, including NBC, NBCSN, and USA Network. NBC will present 176 hours of live coverage, from February 8 at 8 pm ET to February 25. However, the Pyeongchang Games officially begin on NBCSN on February 7. It will have 369 hours of coverage, including live primetime, starting 11pm EST.

NBCSN will also broadcast 10 days of 24-hour coverage from February 18 to February 25. As for CNBC, it will present 46 hours of coverage, from February 12 to February 23. And finally, USA Network will present 40.5 hours of coverage, mostly between 7am 9:30am EST. Coverage begins on February 10. If you have a cable subscription in the US, you can easily watch the games from your TV.

You can watch on most modern browsers, too, via NBCOlympics.com, but you need a cable subscription to do that. The NBC Sports app will present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, as well, including live streaming of all NBC network primetime broadcasts. It is available on iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, Amazon Fire, Roku, and more. Unfortunately, it does require a cable login.

However, there is a workaround if you try a skinny TV streaming service. Just subscribe to one of the following that offers NBC Sports in your area: DirecTV Now (starts at $35 monthly), Fubo TV (starts at $17.99 monthly), Hulu with Live TV (starts at $40 montly), Playstation Vue (starts at $39.99 monthly), Sling TV (starts at $25 monthly with Blue package), and YouTube TV (starts at $35 monthly).

All these services do come with free trials, which may be all you need, so be sure to sign up for those if possible. These services will work across a range of set-top boxes and media players, like Apple TV, PS4, Xbox, Fire TV, and Roku. You only need to search for the skinny TV streaming service on your device, subscribe to it (if necessary), and navigate to the NBC Sports app from within that service.

You can stream the games for free over the air using an antenna, which picks up a local NBC station in 1080p high-definition, as long as you live close enough. Check the AntennaWeb site for recommendations on antennas and how to get started with them.

The Winter Games is only available in certain regions and locations. If your ISP is throttling you or throwing up a region-based broadcasting limitation, you can always use a virtual private network (VPN), such as PureVPN, to access a network's website from anywhere.

Both Eurosport and the BBC will broadcast live coverage in the UK.

BBC One, BBC Two, Eurosport 1, and Eurosport 2 plan to air all the events.

The BBC will also have nightly highlights on BBC Two, allowing you to catch up all the action from the day.

You can watch via your TV, the website, BBC iPlayer, or the BBC Sport app - although you're supposed to have a valid TV licence and may need to log in.

Naturally everything will be streamed online - whether live or on demand - in HD and you can also access highlights and so on via the red button.

Daily coverage is taking place on a huge scale - there will be action on either BBC One or Two from midnight until 8pm (yes, all night and all day) for the full 17 day duration of the Winter Games. The TV coverage is being hosted by Clare Balding and Hazel Irvine, joined by Eilidh Barbour and Radzi Chinyanganya.

There;s also coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, too, hosted by Eleanor Oldroyd and Rob Hatch. The breakfast programme will be the first to bring listeners overnight key activity from Pyeongchang.

As for streaming with Eurosport, you can use the Eurosport Player. However, you need a day pass, which costs £4.99, or an annual pass, which costs £29.99. It gives you access to both channels on a range of devices all year round.

Eurosport will broadcast live coverage across Europe. Eurosport 1, and Eurosport 2 plan to air all the events.

Again, you can also buy access to the Eurosport Player.

If you’re unable to watch the games due to geo-blocking, never fear. Simply register with a virtual private network, or VPN, tostart streaming the Winter Olympics. Sign up with PureVPN, then download one of the several apps for your chosen Mac, Windows PC, Kodi player, iPhone, Android or router. Connect to one of the servers hosted in the United States, then use a local service to stream the games live.

Another option is to check with your local broadcasting network to see if they are showing the game. To watch the Winter Olympics in the United Kingdom, for example, you can watch free of charge via BBC iPlayer as long as you have a TV license.