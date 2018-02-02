How to watch Super Bowl LII (2018) in the US and UK

Are you excited to watch the big game?

The biggest sporting event in the American calendar will see the New England Patriots go up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pats hope to claim their sixth Super Bowl title. But will they? You can find out by tuning into Super Bowl LII, also known as Super Bowl 52, this Sunday. If you don't have a cable subscription, no worries. We got you, cord-cutters. Here's how you can stream it over the air.

US: 6:30pm EST/3:30pmPST on 4 February 2018

6:30pm EST/3:30pmPST on 4 February 2018 UK: 11:30 pm GMT on 4 February 2018

11:30 pm GMT on 4 February 2018 Europe: 12:30 am CET on 5 February 2018

Super Bowl LLI will be held on Sunday, 4 February.

Kickoff time is set for 6:30pm EST or 3:30 pm PST (11:30pm GMT on 4 February or 12:30am CET on 5 February). Artist Pink is billed to sing the national anthem that night, while artist Justin Timberlake will do his thing during the half-time show. It's all happening in Minneapolis, at the US Bank Stadium, which just finished hosting its second Minnesota Vikings season after being built in time for the 2016 season.

Super Bowl LLI will air live on NBC. If you have a cable subscription in the US, you can easily tune in to watch the Patriots and Eagles throwing the old pigskin around. You can also stream it on NBCSports.com from most modern browsers, but you need a cable subscription.

If you have Sky Sport, simply tune into Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, or Sky Sports Action. Each channel will air the big game, with coverage from 10pm GMT on 4 February. You can also tune into the BBC, as the action will start there around 11:20 pm GMT.

Subscribe to one of these TV streaming services that offer NBC Sports: DirecTV Now (starts at $35 monthly), Fubo TV (starts at $17.99 monthly), Hulu with Live TV (starts at $40 montly), Playstation Vue (starts at $39.99 monthly), Sling TV (starts at $20 monthly), and YouTube TV (starts at $35 monthly). However, all these do come with free trials, which may be all you need, so sign up for those.

Note: For DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV, you need to double-check that NBC is available in your area.

As for PlayStation Vue, you can add the NBC Sports app no matter where you live. On Sling TV, you must subscribe to Sling Blue ($25 monthly) to get NBC Sports. All these services are available across a range of devices, like Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Roku. You just need to search for the service on your device, grab the app, subscribe (if necessary), and navigate to NBC Sports.

These services are also available on your smartphone or tablet. Plus, another provider, Verizon, plans to stream Super Bowl LII via its NFL Mobile app on Android and iOS. Verizon's Yahoo Sports app for Android and iOS has a stream, too. Now, if you need to work during the game, you can always watch a replay with NFL Game Pass. That service costs $49.99 for a season, but it does come with a free trial.

Finally, you can watch the Super Bowl for free from the BBC by connecting to a UK server through a virtual private network (VPN), such as ExpressVPN or any other VPN that supports UK sites. You can also stream for free over the air using an antenna. It can pick up a local NBC station in 1080p high-definition, if you live close enough. Check the AntennaWeb site for recommendations on antennas.

Oh, one more thing: If video isn't your thing, you can listen to the Super Bowl on TuneIn, SiriusXM, and Westwood One radio.

The cheapest and easiest way for Brits to watch the NFL Super Bowl in the UK is with the BBC. You can watch live (and for free), as it will be broadcast on BBC One with coverage starting at 11:15pm. You can watch via your TV, the website, BBC iPlayer, or the BBC Sport app. TalkSport Radio will also have live coverage from the stadium starting at 10pm GMT, which will be hosted by Nat Coombs.

If you prefer Sky, as we said earlier, those of you with cable subscriptions can watch the full coverage with special guest Josh Norman via three different channels. But if you’re not a Sky customer, you can still get Sky Sports coverage with Now TV, which is also on available on several devices or the web. However, you’ll need to buy a 24-hour Sky Sports Day Pass (£6.99) on the day of the Super Bowl.

Brits can use the NFL's streaming service, GamePass, as well. It's on a range of devices and can cast to your TV with Chromecast. The Super Bowl fee is £14.99, but it lasts 30 days. If you pay more (£21.99), you'll get live access to the NFL Draft and more during the NFL off-season.

