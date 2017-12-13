Amazon Prime HDR10+ video content rolling out to Samsung TVs today

Earlier this year we reported that Amazon would be the first video streaming service to make HDR10+ content available to stream on Samsung TVs. Today that is finally happening, as the feature has now gone live.

In case you missed the story in April, allow us to recap. HDR10+ is a TV technology that is an evolution of regular HDR10 that has been available through Amazon Video for some time.

It incorporates dynamic metadata instead of static metadata, which means, just like Dolby Vision, the Samsung TV screen can adjust brightness levels on a frame-by-frame basis. However, unlike Dolby Vision, HDR10+ will retain the same 10-bit colour as HDR10, while Dolby Vision has 12-bit, which gives a difference of around 67 billion colours.

This means the HDR10+ content you watch, of which The Grand Tour and The Man in the High Castle are two examples, will be closer to what the director intended.

Samsung hasn't given an exact list of supported TVs, but has previously said its top-of-the-line QLED series and all 2017 4K Ultra HD TVs will be compatible, while 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs will be in line for an update.

Amazon and Samsung have said around 100 shows will be HDR10+ compliant from today, with more being added over time. While HDR10+ is exclusive to 2017 and 2016 Samsung TVs for now, Panasonic and 20th Century Fox have confirmed they will support the format in 2018.

The three companies will also collaborate together to introduce a certification logo program in January 2018 to make it easier for consumers to know which TVs do and don't support the new HDR format. Netflix has also added that there's a "possibility" it will eventually support the format.