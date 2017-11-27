Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK Blu-ray deals: 4K Ultra HD and box set discounts galore
With Black Friday over it's now time for the deals to come flooding in on Cyber Monday. You've bought your new 4K TV and soundbar and now you just need some new content to watch through it all. We've rounded up some of the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays and box sets to keep you bingeing all the way through the Christmas period.
- Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Bet Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK headphones and speaker deals: Bose, Beats, Sony bargains
Sign up to a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits.
If you haven't already got Amazon Prime and you are a student, you can benefit from a 6 month free trial and 50% off prime (£39 a year) along with other benefits such as 10% off 1000's of text books and free next day delivery. Read more about Amazon student Prime here.
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray deals
Amazon
- Planet Earth II for £19.99 (save £9) - click here to see this deal
- The Lego Batman Movie for £15.99 (save £4) - click here to see this deal
- The Hunger Games Collection for £39.99 (save £20) - click here to see this deal
- The Revenant for £14.22 (save £4.78) - click here to see this deal
- The Bourne Collection for £39.99 (save £20) - click here to see this deal
- Click here to Amazon's 2 for £30 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray deals
Zavvi
- John Wick 1&2 for £27.99 (save £36) - click here to see this deal
- Everest for £19.99 (save £20) - click here too see this deal
Best Black Friday Blu-ray Box Set deals
Amazon
- James Bond Collection 1-24 for £34.99 (save £30) - click here to see this deal
- Game of Thrones Seasons 1-7 (pre-order of 11 December) for £71.99 (save £18) - click here to see this deal
- The Walking Dead Seasons 1-7 for £60 (save £39.99) - click here to see this deal
- Middle Earth - six film collection for £50 (save £14.99) - click here to see this deal
Zavvi
- Fast and Furious 8 film collection for £22.99 - click here to see this deal
- The Godfather Trilogy: Coppola Restoration Blu-ray for £9.99 (save £34.30) - click here to see this deal
- Pirates of the Caribbean 1-5 box set for £24.99 (save £15) - click here to see this deal
- Battlestar Galattica complete collection for £21.99 (save £138) - click here to see this deal
- Sherlock Series 1-4 & Abominable Bride for £27.99 (save £32) - click here to see this deal
- Star Trek 1-10 Remastered for £25.99 (save £74) - click here to see this deal
- Clint Eastwood 20 film collection for £39.99 (save £60) - click here to see this deal
- Mad Men Seasons 1-7 for £39.99 (save £130) - click here to see this deal
- The Wire Complete box set for £39.99 (save £72) - click here to see this deal
