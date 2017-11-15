Currys Black Friday deals include £800 off 55-inch LG OLED TV, £20 off Amazon Echo and loads more

Currys PC World has started its Black Friday event early by announcing a number of "Why Wait?" deals available in store and online before Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 24 November.
The retailer guarantees deal prices on the selected products won't be reduced again for Black Friday, so you can beat the rush and snap up a bargain right away.
There are some big savings to be had across all of Currys' product ranges, but there are some particularly good savings on smart home tech, with £15 off the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot and a huge £51 off Google Home. There's also £800 off LG's excellent 2017 OLED model.
We've rounded up some of our favourite deals and will be update this page as and when Currys announces any more.
Televisions
- LG OLED55C7V 4K Ultra HD TV, for £1,699 (save £800) - click here to get this deal
- LG OLED65C7V 4K Ultra HD TV, for £2,699 (save £1,600) - click here to get this deal
- LG 55UJ701V 4K Ultra HD TV, for £599 (save £300) - click here to get this deal
- Samsung UE55MU6670 4K Ultra HD TV, for £799 (save £250) - click here to get this deal
- Panasonic TX-40ES500B for £399, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
Laptops
- HP Pavilion 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop (Silk Gold), for £449, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- HP Pavilion 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop (Silver), for £449, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop (Black), for £499.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop (Platinum Grey), for £499.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
Headphones
- Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones, for £220 (save £70) - click here to get this deal
- Beats urBeats in-ear headphones, for £59.95, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
Smart home
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 27 starter kit, for £159.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Logitech Harmony Hub, for £69.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Logitech Circle 2 security camera, for £149.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Google Home Mini Charcoal, for £34 (save £15) - click here to get this deal
- Google Home Mini Chalk, for £34 (save £15) - click here to get this deal
- Google Home, for £78 (save £51) - click here to get this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot White, for £34.99 (save £15) - click here to get this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot Black, for £34.99 (save £15) - click here to get this deal
- Amazon Echo 2, for £69.99 (save £20) - click here to get this deal
Soundbars
- Samsung HW-MS650 soundbar, for £499 (save £100.99) - click here to get this deal
- Samsung HW-MS750 soundbar, for £699.99 (save £100) - click here to get this deal
- LG SJ4 2.1 soundbar, for £179, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal