Currys Black Friday deals include £800 off 55-inch LG OLED TV, £20 off Amazon Echo and loads more

|
Currys Black Friday deals include £800 off 55-inch LG OLED TV, £20 off Amazon Echo and loads more
Currys PC World has started its Black Friday event early by announcing a number of "Why Wait?" deals available in store and online before Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 24 November.

The retailer guarantees deal prices on the selected products won't be reduced again for Black Friday, so you can beat the rush and snap up a bargain right away.

There are some big savings to be had across all of Currys' product ranges, but there are some particularly good savings on smart home tech, with £15 off the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot and a huge £51 off Google Home. There's also £800 off LG's excellent 2017 OLED model.

We've rounded up some of our favourite deals and will be update this page as and when Currys announces any more. 

Televisions

Laptops

Headphones

Smart home

Soundbars

